Carsa Craighton and Romaello D'Franco Join The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Renowned for her discretion and professionalism, Carsa treats every client with the utmost respect and personalized attention. Whether it's a secluded beachfront villa, an eclectic contemporary Home, or a modern penthouse overlooking the shimmering Atlantic Sea, Carsa curates an exceptional portfolio of properties tailored to the individual tastes and preferences of their elite clientele.

With an extensive network of connections and a deep understanding of market trends, Carsa navigates the complexities of luxury real estate transactions with finesse and expertise. Her commitment to excellence, integrity, and confidentiality has earned her the trust and loyalty of clients from around the globe.

When not orchestrating multimillion-dollar deals, Cars indulges in her love for South Florida's vibrant culture, cuisine, and natural beauty. Whether it's savoring the flavors of jerk chicken, visiting the nature parks of South Florida, or exploring the landscapes of Miami's luxury neighborhoods, Carsa embodies the essence of luxury living in paradise.

Introducing Romaello D'Franco, a visionary force in both the world of fashion and luxury real estate. With a career that has traversed the realms of creativity and commerce, Romaello brings a unique blend of style, innovation, and business acumen to the prestigious arena of property sales.

Originally hailing from the vibrant fashion capitals of the world, Romaello honed his craft amidst the whirlwind of haute couture and runway glamour. As a sought-after fashion designer, he captivated audiences with his bold designs, impeccable taste, and innate ability to forecast trends before they emerged.

Driven by an insatiable curiosity and a desire for new challenges, Romaello transitioned seamlessly from the fashion world to luxury real estate. Drawing upon his eye for aesthetics and attention to detail, he now specializes in curating exquisite homes that evoke a sense of timeless elegance and sophistication.

With a deep understanding of luxury lifestyles and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction, Romaello approaches each real estate transaction with creativity, integrity, and flair. From chic urban penthouses to sprawling estates, he excels at matching discerning buyers with properties that resonate with their distinct sense of style and refinement.

Renowned for his exceptional service and unwavering dedication, Romaello has earned the trust and admiration of clients from all walks of life. Whether navigating the bustling streets of Manhattan or the sun-kissed shores of Miami, he brings a unique perspective and a fresh approach to every deal.

Outside of the boardroom, Romaello continues to draw inspiration from the world around him, finding beauty in the intersection of art, design, and architecture. Whether attending gallery openings in or exploring hidden gems in his own city, he remains at the forefront of innovation and creativity, redefining luxury living one property at a time.

