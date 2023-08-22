Carson City, Nevada, Selects Mission Critical Partners to Support Technology Implementations for Modernized Public Safety and Justice Communications Systems

MCP has a long history of helping clients successfully implement cutting-edge technology solutions, and we're honored that Carson City turned to us to guide this effort. Tweet this

Documenting each system's current state

Development of technical specifications and request for proposals (RFP) documents for each system

Providing subject matter expertise to assist in the evaluation of vendor proposals to enable apples-to-apples comparisons, which is especially important as it relates to pricing

"MCP has a long history of helping clients successfully implement cutting-edge technology solutions, and we're honored that Carson City turned to us to guide this effort," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and chief executive officer.

MCP already has completed a needs analysis, which involved meetings with stakeholders to understand their needs and frustrations better. MCP also finalized an analysis of CAD, RMS, and JMS data provided by the sheriff's office to better inform the development of the technical specifications. Key needs include the following:

CAD mapping functionality that enables 911 telecommunicators to visualize the location of field responders to ensure that they dispatch the closest available response that is appropriate for the emergency incident, with the goal of shortening response times.

A geofencing capability integrated with the mapping solution that enables telecommunicators or incident commanders to set parameters pertaining to unit response.

Ability to perform wants and warrants queries, as well as vehicle registration and criminal history checks, e.g., queries of the National Crime Information Center (NCIS) database via the CAD system.

The seamless transport of RMS data, e.g., arrest reports, into the JMS for case initiation.

A mobile CAD capability that enables updates to be sent to field responders after the initial dispatch and supports field-based reporting to enhance situational awareness and improve efficiency

Enhanced mug shot capability in the RMS and JMS

Ability to automatically capture and update mug shots and demographic and biometric information, e.g., fingerprints, when arrestees are processed, a manual process today.

Ability to capture and update prisoner health records, including mental-health records, in the JMS without using a third party.

Enhanced ability of supervisors to query the RMS to determine the status of cases and to expunge, seal, or redact records, which currently is a manual process.

This project phase began in April and is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter 2024.

"We're so thankful that we're working with MCP," said Sheriff Ken Furlong. "The RFP process is critical and complex, and we really appreciate their expertise."

