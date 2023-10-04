Carson Life Lands Multi-Million Dollar Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

"Carson Life's impressive growth trajectory shows that its commitment to serving the Hispanic population through their product lines is working. Decathlon is excited to support Carson Life as they continue to expand distribution and product offerings." - John Borchers, Decathlon Capital Tweet this

Sonia Guzmán, Founder and CEO of Carson Life, started the company after noticing that the beauty products in her local pharmacy were not made with her in mind, but rather for the general population and then repackaged for Latinas. Today, Carson Life products can be found in more than 9,000 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as online.

The company's mission is to enhance the quality of life of the underserved—yet growing—Hispanic community by making high quality, all-natural, health and beauty products specifically for Latinas, Guzmán said. "My goal has always been to help my community lead healthier, happier, and more confident lives," Guzmán said. "As a company, we pride ourselves on being the only authentic health and beauty brand in the United States created with the Hispanic community in mind. Not only do we have a Hispanic management team and LatinX Board members but we also provide customer service in Spanish and literally live and breathe the culture."

In 2021, Carson Life expanded with the addition of Eva+Avo, an eco-friendly and sustainable hair care line made with natural ingredients and free from sulfates and parabens. Like the rest of Carson Life's product range, Eva+Avo is formulated with natural, healthy ingredients, flavors and scents that Hispanics identify with.

The investment from Decathlon Capital Partners provides Carson Life with a flexible, non-dilutive solution to help fund the company's growth initiatives. In exchange for growth capital, Carson Life did not have to give up any equity, ownership, or control, as they will instead share a small percentage of future revenues with Decathlon in exchange for the infusion of growth capital.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said Carson Life is meeting a clear need within the health and beauty industries. "Carson Life's impressive growth trajectory shows that its commitment to serving the Hispanic population through their product lines is working," Borchers said. "Decathlon is excited to support Carson Life as they continue to expand distribution and product offerings."

About Carson Life

Carson Life is a natural health and beauty products company focused on the Hispanic community whose products include offerings in hair care, weight loss, skin care, vitamins and rejuvenation. It provides the Hispanic community with high-quality, natural products formulated specifically for Latinas. Carson Life's hair care line Eva+Avo offers an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative to other hair care products. Learn more at https://carsonlife.com and https://www.evaavo.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at http://www.decathloncapital.com.

