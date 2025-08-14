CarsRadiation.org Launches to Share Verified Data on EMF in Vehicles

"With millions of people now spending hours each week in electrified vehicles, it's critical that the public has access to clear, science-based information about in-car radiation, its sources, and potential health effects." – Shaul Shulman, Contributing Editor at CarsRadiation.org Post this

"With millions of people now spending hours each week in electrified vehicles, it's critical that the public has access to clear, science-based information about in-car radiation, its sources, and potential health effects." said Shaul Shulman, Co-founder and Co-CEO of SafeFields Technologies, and Contributing Editor at CarsRadiation.org. "We aim to bridge the gap between industry data and public knowledge."

Core content areas of the site include:

Magnetic field level measurements in leading EV and hybrid models

Summaries of published studies on biological effects of long-term exposure

Side-by-side breakdowns of global guidelines and safety thresholds

Technical recommendations for reducing EMF exposure in vehicles

Regular tracking of regulatory activity and manufacturer disclosures

About CarsRadiation.org

CarsRadiation.org is a structured resource focused on electromagnetic exposure from electric and hybrid vehicle systems. It offers validated analysis, standard references, and exposure-mitigation guidance. The platform is intended for anyone seeking to understand health-related implications of low-frequency magnetic fields in modern vehicles.

Media Contact

CarsRadiation.org Team, CarsRadiation.org, 972 545202120, [email protected], https://carsradiation.org

SOURCE CarsRadiation.org