CarsRadiation.org Launches to Share Verified Data on EMF in Vehicles

New research and education platform offers structured technical insights into magnetic field levels in electric and hybrid cars
HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new information platform, CarsRadiation.org, is now available for drivers, buyers, engineers, health professionals, and policymakers looking for reliable data on electromagnetic field (EMF) exposure inside electric and hybrid vehicles. The site presents verified reports, structured summaries of peer-reviewed publications, and interpretation of exposure levels based on standards such as ICNIRP, WHO, IEC 62764, and China NCAP.
Content is prepared in collaboration with engineers and public-health researchers. All material is reviewed for accuracy by professionals in system architecture, electromagnetic compliance, and health science. The objective is to convert technical readings into clear, usable information for both technical and non-technical audiences.
"With millions of people now spending hours each week in electrified vehicles, it's critical that the public has access to clear, science-based information about in-car radiation, its sources, and potential health effects." said Shaul Shulman, Co-founder and Co-CEO of SafeFields Technologies, and Contributing Editor at CarsRadiation.org. "We aim to bridge the gap between industry data and public knowledge."
Core content areas of the site include:
- Magnetic field level measurements in leading EV and hybrid models
- Summaries of published studies on biological effects of long-term exposure
- Side-by-side breakdowns of global guidelines and safety thresholds
- Technical recommendations for reducing EMF exposure in vehicles
- Regular tracking of regulatory activity and manufacturer disclosures
About CarsRadiation.org
CarsRadiation.org is a structured resource focused on electromagnetic exposure from electric and hybrid vehicle systems. It offers validated analysis, standard references, and exposure-mitigation guidance. The platform is intended for anyone seeking to understand health-related implications of low-frequency magnetic fields in modern vehicles.
Media Contact
CarsRadiation.org Team, CarsRadiation.org, 972 545202120, [email protected], https://carsradiation.org
SOURCE CarsRadiation.org
Share this article