CarsRadiation.org Reports: Israel Becomes the Second Country after China to Officially Publish Magnetic Field Measurements in Passenger Cars

Government-published data reveals dramatic differences in magnetic field exposure between vehicle models, with plug-in hybrids generally recording the highest levels while many battery electric vehicles rank among the lowest.

JERUSALEM, Israel, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CarsRadiation.org, a news and information platform dedicated to reporting on magnetic field (EMF) measurements, scientific research, regulations, and developments related to passenger vehicles, is issuing this announcement to highlight a significant new government publication with broad implications for consumers and the automotive industry.

According to CarsRadiation.org, Israel has become the second country in the world, after China, to formally publish magnetic field (EMF) measurement results for passenger vehicles. The Israeli Ministry of Environmental Protection recently released measurements covering dozens of vehicle models sold in Israel, representing a significant milestone in consumer transparency and environmental health.

The published data demonstrates that magnetic field exposure varies dramatically between vehicles, with some models exhibiting magnetic field levels dozens of times higher than others. The findings indicate that elevated magnetic field exposure is not an inherent characteristic of electric or electrified vehicles, but rather depends largely on vehicle design and electrical architecture.

Wide Variation Between Vehicle Models

The published measurements of 69 vehicle models reveal an exceptionally broad range of magnetic field levels across the vehicles tested. While several models recorded essentially zero measurable magnetic field levels at the tested locations, others exceeded 280 milligauss at maximum locations at constant conditions, highlighting that manufacturers achieve vastly different electromagnetic performance.

This variation suggests that reducing magnetic field emissions is technically achievable and that vehicle design choices play a major role in determining passenger exposure.

Surprisingly, Battery Electric Vehicles Perform Better Than Plug-in Hybrids

One of the most notable findings is that fully electric battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) generally exhibited the lowest measured magnetic field levels, contrary to common public perception.

In contrast, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) dominated the list of vehicles with the highest measured magnetic field levels.

Lowest Measured Vehicles

Among the vehicles with the lowest published magnetic field measurements were:

Seres 3 (BEV)

Toyota C-HR (HEV)

Volvo EX30 (BEV)

Zeekr 001 (BEV)

Zeekr 7X (BEV)

Eveasy Limo (BEV)

MG ZS EV

MG5 EV

Volkswagen ID.4

Leapmotor C10 (BEV)

Highest Measured Vehicles

The highest measured vehicles included:

Jaecoo 7 PHEV

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV

Chrysler Wrangler 4xe Sahara

Geely Starray PHEV

Jaecoo 8 PHEV

MG HS Hybrid+

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV

MG S9 PHEV

Omoda 9 PHEV

Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Expert Committee Recommended a Health-Based Classification Threshold

The publication follows recommendations made by an expert committee established by Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection.

The committee recommended grading vehicles according to their average magnetic field exposure and proposed that vehicles with an average exposure exceeding 4 milligauss (0.4 microtesla)—assuming 18 hours of driving per week—should be classified as yellow or red from a precautionary public-health perspective.

The recommendation provides consumers with a practical benchmark for evaluating magnetic field exposure alongside other vehicle characteristics.

Ministry Encourages Consumers to Consider Both Air Pollution and Magnetic Field Exposure

In its public guidance, the Ministry of Environmental Protection recommends that consumers consider both conventional vehicle emissions and magnetic field emissions when purchasing a vehicle.

This reflects a broader environmental health approach that considers not only pollutants emitted outside the vehicle but also environmental factors affecting occupants inside the cabin.

Legislative Initiative Underway

Israel is also considering legislation aimed at increasing transparency regarding magnetic field emissions from passenger vehicles.

The proposed law would establish a framework for providing consumers with information about vehicle magnetic field performance, potentially making Israel one of the first countries to formally incorporate electromagnetic exposure into vehicle consumer information and environmental policy.

A New Stage in Automotive Consumer Transparency

Israel's publication represents an important milestone in automotive environmental health. Similar to crash safety ratings, fuel economy, and emissions data, magnetic field measurements provide consumers with additional objective information when comparing vehicles.

As more governments begin measuring and publishing magnetic field data, automotive electromagnetic performance may become an increasingly important aspect of vehicle design and consumer choice.

About CarsRadiation.org

CarsRadiation.org is a news and information website dedicated to reporting on magnetic field (EMF) measurements in passenger vehicles, scientific research, government regulations, testing methodologies, and developments affecting consumers and the automotive industry. The website covers publicly available vehicle magnetic field data, regulatory initiatives, scientific studies, and emerging trends related to electromagnetic emissions in the automotive sector, with the goal of improving transparency and helping consumers make informed decisions.

Media Contact



CarsRadiation.org Team, CarsRadiation.org, 972 545202120, [email protected], https://carsradiation.org

SOURCE CarsRadiation.org