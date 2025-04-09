Cartken Launches "Cartken Hauler" - Autonomous Robot for Seamless Indoor and Outdoor Material Handling

"Today's intralogistics operations demand material handling solutions that can adapt seamlessly across environments. Cartken Hauler does exactly that. The Hauler represents a new era of material handling—one that offers cost-effective indoor & outdoor goods movement without special infrastructure." Post this

Cartken Hauler is designed for industries that demand dynamic, efficient material transport, handling everything from inventory and samples to tools and documents. It combines advanced AI-powered camera-based autonomy with rugged, all-terrain capabilities, ensuring reliable operation in even the most demanding environments, and navigates safely around people.

KEY FEATURES OF CARTKEN HAULER

All-Terrain Capability: Smoothly navigates uneven concrete, gravel, pebbles, grass, asphalt, dirt, tile, and carpet for seamless indoor & outdoor operations.

All-Weather & Day/Night Navigation: Operates reliably in rain, sun, snow, and extreme temperatures from -4 °F to 122 °F (-20 °C to +50 °C). Advanced perception sensors enable navigation in any lighting conditions, 24/7.

Integration with existing systems: Fully autonomous end-to-end deliveries across multiple floor levels, with integration for elevators, gates, doors, and software systems.

Load capacity: 660 lbs (300 kg) on flat surfaces and 550 lbs (250 kg) on 10° slopes.

Top speed of 4.5 mph (7.2 km/h) with a zero-point turning radius and omni-directional steering.

Autonomous charging dock with 16+ hours of runtime and a 4-hour recharge time.

Flexible Cargo Options: Available with a flat base, shelf, enclosed, and temperature-controlled compartments capable of maintaining from -112 °F to +212°F (-80 °C to +100 °C).

Fast and Infrastructure-Free Deployment: Fully operational within 7 days. It fits right into your operations—no major modifications required.

A NEW GENERATION OF INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS

Traditional mobile robot solutions often lack the flexibility required for complex industrial environments:

AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles): Operate on fixed paths guided by wires, magnets, or ground markings. They cannot adapt routes on the fly, requiring heavy infrastructure investment and offering little flexibility when workflows change.

AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots): Feature dynamic path planning using onboard sensors but are typically limited to 2D indoor navigation. They demand medium infrastructure investment and have limited capabilities to operate outdoors.

Both AGVs and AMRs share a critical weakness: they struggle with uneven ground, ramps, curbs, and weather-exposed areas.

"Unlike traditional mobile robots, Cartken Hauler was designed to overcome these challenges from the start," added Bersch. "It offers the flexibility and robustness that industrial players need to manage material handling seamlessly across outdoor and indoor environments."

ABOUT CARTKEN

Cartken is an AI-powered robotics company transforming onsite logistics and last-mile delivery with autonomous robots that operate seamlessly indoors and outdoors. Our robots help redeploy human labor to higher-value tasks, boost productivity, and reduce labor costs. They autonomously navigate diverse terrains, weather conditions, and floor levels without requiring infrastructure changes. Powered by advanced AI and computer vision, Cartken robots perform well in dynamic environments and can adjust routes in real time. Founded by former Google engineers, Cartken leverages deep expertise in self-driving technology and robotics to provide the safest, most reliable, and innovative delivery solutions on the market.

