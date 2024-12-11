Caruso Cares Launches Holiday Food Drive to Support Local Families in Need

"At Caruso Homes, we believe that building communities means more than constructing houses—it's about fostering connections and making a positive impact," said Jeff Caruso, Owner and CEO of Caruso Homes. Post this

"At Caruso Homes, we believe that building communities means more than constructing houses—it's about fostering connections and making a positive impact," said Jeff Caruso, Owner and CEO of Caruso Homes. "That's why we created Caruso Cares, a reflection of our company values and commitment to giving back."

This year's food drive focuses on supporting families in Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, with all donations directly benefiting local food banks in these states.

Courtney Hutcheson, Chairwoman of Caruso Cares, expressed her optimism about the initiative: "Our team has been working tirelessly to spread the word and collect donations. With the continued support of our community, I'm confident we'll meet and even surpass our goals."

How to Participate:

Community members can contribute in the following ways:

Donate Groceries: Drop off non-perishable food items and toiletry items at any Caruso model home location or corporate office during business hours. For a list of locations, CLICK HERE.

Monetary Donations: Don't have time to shop? A $20 donation allows Caruso Homes to fill a grocery bag on your behalf.

Suggested non-perishable items include canned vegetables, pasta, rice, soups, peanut butter, and other shelf-stable staples. Every donation, no matter the size, helps make a difference for a family in need.

Caruso Homes extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone participating in this year's food drive. Together, we can brighten the holiday season for our neighbors and create stronger, more connected communities.

For more information or to find a drop-off location near you, please visit CarusoHomes.com or contact Caruso Cares at [email protected].

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. This dedication has earned the trust and satisfaction of over 4,000 homeowners across these states, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted local builder.

