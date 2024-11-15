Caruso Homes Announces Exciting Addition to 'Build on Your Lot' Program in Delaware

"Offering the Reward product through our 'Build on Your Lot' program really opens up home ownership. It's designed to standardize and simplify the process, to make building a new home more attainable," explains Tom Baldwin, President of the On Your Lot Division at Caruso Homes. Post this

Reward Homes by Caruso Homes has been building in Delaware for several years, most notably at the Hamlet of Tillery community in Greenwood, with a business model based on building and selling finished spec homes at a more affordable rate than traditional production homes. Now Caruso Homes is bringing that same value to those who want to build on their own land.

"Offering the Reward product through our 'Build on Your Lot' program really opens up home ownership. It's designed to standardize and simplify the process, to make building a new home more attainable," explains Tom Baldwin, President of the On Your Lot Division at Caruso Homes. "We're passionate about making the dream of homeownership a reality for more families, without the stress and high costs typically involved with a custom build."

Caruso Homes 'Build On Your Lot' program is adopting four of the most popular Reward floor plans, each tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs:

The Blue Ribbon floor plan is a two-story home with a two-car garage and a spacious main level including a great room, a dining area, and a kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry. The house also includes a first-floor primary suite with ample storage.

The Honor plan greets visitors with a covered entry and two-car garage, leading to a family-friendly layout with a U-shaped kitchen and large living spaces. A main-level primary suite is perfect for families that prefer to have separation between the parents and children.

The Summit model is a traditional two-story home with a two-car garage, catering to larger families with its expansive great room, multiple bedrooms, and a loft that can serve as an additional bedroom.

Lastly, the Triumph floor plan is a one-level ranch with a two-car garage, perfect for those desiring single-level living, offering an open layout with four bedrooms and a central kitchen island that is ideal for gatherings.

The Reward product distinguishes itself with its ALLinCLUDED package, ensuring that homes come with high-quality features like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and energy-efficient components at no extra cost. This approach helps to streamline the selection process and keeps costs transparent and manageable.

"We want our clients to enjoy the building experience." said Baldwin, "Our ALLinCLUDED package means that our customers don't have to sweat the small stuff. They can enjoy top features without worrying about escalating costs. It's all about providing great value so they can focus on the fun part — moving into their dream home."

Prospective homeowners are encouraged to visit Reward Homes' model location at Hamlet of Tillery in Greenwood, DE, to witness firsthand the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every home. And for a limited time, they are offering a FREE Washer and Dryer Package to promote the new product line. For more information on how to start building your dream home on your lot in Delaware, contact the Caruso Homes team at 302-244-5692 or visit Delaware New Homes On Your Lot | Caruso Homes.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. This dedication has earned the trust and satisfaction of over 4,000 homeowners across these states, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted local builder.

Media Contact

Melissa Kahl, Caruso Homes, 1 (443) 481-9559, [email protected], https://www.carusohomes.com/

SOURCE Caruso Homes