Caruso Homes Celebrates 40 Years of Enriching Lives Through Home Building

Caruso Homes is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2026, marking four decades since its founding in 1986 and more than 5,000 homes built across Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. To commemorate the milestone, the company is hosting special events, contests—including a "Find the Golden Key" promotion—and sharing homeowner stories that highlight the lasting memories created in Caruso communities.

CROFTON, Md., March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caruso Homes celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, marking four decades of experience since officially receiving its business license on February 28, 1986.

What began as a family-led homebuilding company has grown into a regional builder serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, with more than 5,000 families now living in Caruso Homes communities.

To celebrate the milestone, Caruso Homes will host special events, contests, and incentives throughout 2026. A dedicated 40th Anniversary page on the company's website highlights homeowner stories and the memories created inside Caruso homes over the past four decades.

"For some of our homeowners, we've built their first home, then years later helped them move up, and sometimes even build again for retirement," said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes. "It's really amazing to be around long enough to see those life cycles play out. That tells me we're doing something right."

The homeowner stories featured on the anniversary site reflect Caruso's sentiment, showcasing a wide range of experiences and life stages.

The Mantz-Del Family, homeowners since 2018, shared:

"So many first and big milestones are tied to fond memories in our Caruso home… We welcomed our first and second child here. It's our epicenter for firsts and forwards."

For others, a Caruso home marks a different chapter. The Whitman Family, homeowners since 2023, chose to build as they entered retirement:

"We enjoy a well-built home in a great retirement community that has us feeling healthier and more social than we have in years… we truly feel like we have come home."

As part of the anniversary celebration, Caruso Homes will host a "Find the Golden Key" contest throughout the month of March.

In each model home, 40 keys will be hidden. Anyone who finds a key will win a prize, including Caruso Homes merchandise or gift cards. Each model will also include one Golden Key worth a $400 gift card.

Visitors are encouraged to tour participating model homes and take part in the contest.

Additional events and promotions will be announced throughout the year. Updates will be shared on the company's website and through community model homes.

Over the past 40 years, Caruso Homes has refined a guided homebuilding process shaped by dedicated team members and a deep commitment to long-term homeowner support. Rooted in six core values that have defined the company since day one, Caruso empowers every team member to make thoughtful, integrity-driven decisions that put homeowners first. The company builds in established and growing markets across its four-state footprint and continues to focus on creating communities where families can thrive.

The 40th anniversary celebration reflects both the company's history and its continued growth.

As Caruso Homes moves into its fifth decade, the focus remains on building homes designed around how families live today and supporting homeowners well beyond move-in day.

For more information about Caruso Homes and its 40th Anniversary events, please visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (301) 517-7314 to schedule a personal consultation.

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. To date, Caruso Homes has earned the trust of more than 5,000 homeowners, reinforcing its position as a respected and reliable builder across the region.

