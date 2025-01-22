Caruso Homes Debuts Decorated Model at Rolling Meadows in Mooresville, NC

"We know how overwhelming it can be to find the right home in the right community. This is a place where you have the space to breathe, the freedom to personalize your home, and all the convenience of Mooresville right around the corner." said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes Post this

Featuring a stunning two-story foyer, a spacious dining room, and a home office, the Lexington II is perfect for modern lifestyles. The first-floor primary suite includes a luxurious spa bath and the largest walk-in closet offered by Caruso Homes, measuring approximately 148 square feet. With an open-concept kitchen, family room, and breakfast area, as well as an expansive bonus room and opportunities for outdoor living, the Lexington II exemplifies versatility and style.

"We're so excited to open the doors to the Lexington II model at Rolling Meadows," said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes. "We know how overwhelming it can be to find the right home in the right community. This is a place where you have the space to breathe, the freedom to personalize your home, and all the convenience of Mooresville right around the corner. "

Caruso Homes offers six distinct floor plans in Rolling Meadows, including the sought-after Charleston and Pinehurst II designs. The community's exclusive collection of 21 luxury single-family homes is set on expansive homesites ranging from half an acre to over an acre. Located in the scenic landscapes of Iredell County, this enclave provides a serene countryside ambiance while being just 30 miles from downtown Charlotte. And with no Homeowner's Association, homebuyers can enjoy the freedom of homeownership without the added costs and restrictions of an HOA.

Known as "Race City USA" for its strong ties to NASCAR, Mooresville is also gaining recognition for its rapid growth and quality of life. According to a recent study by GoBankingRates, Mooresville was named the fastest-growing suburb in America, with a nearly 30% population increase as of July.

Rolling Meadows is ideally located less than a mile from Lake Norman, offering residents access to boating, fishing, and hiking trails. The community is also conveniently close to I-77 and US-150, making it easy to explore the area's shopping, dining, and recreational opportunities.

Prospective buyers are invited to visit the newly opened Lexington II model home to explore the possibilities of creating their own dream home. Caruso Homes' dedicated Sales Managers are available to guide buyers through every step of the home-buying process, from selecting a homesite and floor plan to financing and personalizing finishes.

Quick move-in homes are available now, starting in the mid-$600s. Buyers are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of this limited opportunity to live in one of Mooresville's most desirable new communities.

For more information about Rolling Meadows, the Lexington II model, and available floor plans, visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (704) 703-3927.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. This dedication has earned the trust and satisfaction of over 4,000 homeowners across these states, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted local builder.

