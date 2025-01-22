Caruso Homes Enhances Outdoor Play Area for Chapel Forge Early Childhood Center

"Giving back is central to who we are," said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes. "Our work shouldn't stop at just building homes. We want to build stronger communities. The Chapel Forge project was an opportunity to positively impact children and families, and we're honored to have contributed." Post this

The project included constructing a brand-new shed to store tricycles and outdoor equipment, replacing old fencing with a secure new fence and gate, and clearing low-hanging branches to create a safer, more inviting space. These enhancements not only improved functionality but also contributed to a sense of safety and joy for students, staff, and families.

Amy Newell, a representative from Prince George's County Public Schools, shared her gratitude for the partnership: "Chapel Forge Early Childhood Center was excited to partner with Caruso Cares to create usable outdoor space for our students… We are thankful and grateful for their generosity and community support. Caruso Homes has truly made a difference in our community."

This effort was made possible through donated materials and the dedicated work of the Caruso Homes team, showcasing the company's "We Care" attitude, the first of its six core values. This core value embodies a promise to "demonstrate uncompromising integrity and a caring attitude every minute of every day."

This principle guides all aspects of the company's work, from building quality homes to fostering connections within the community. By holding to this high standard, Caruso Homes ensures every interaction reflects the commitment to care, trust, and excellence that defines its legacy.

"Giving back is central to who we are," said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes. "Our work shouldn't stop at just building homes. We want to build stronger communities. The Chapel Forge project was an opportunity to positively impact children and families, and we're honored to have contributed."

Over the years, Caruso Homes has participated in impactful initiatives such as granting life-changing wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, supporting shelter construction with the Home Builders Care Foundation, repairing homes for seniors through Christmas in April, organizing annual food drives for families in need, and honoring military heroes with specialized homebuying programs. Projects like the Chapel Forge Early Childhood Center improvement underscore Caruso Homes' belief in creating environments where children and families can thrive.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. This dedication has earned the trust and satisfaction of over 4,000 homeowners across these states, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted local builder.

