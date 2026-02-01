Caruso Homes Marks 40 Years with New Townhomes in Downtown Fuquay-Varina

"We've watched buyer priorities change over the years," said Jeff Caruso, Owner and CEO of Caruso Homes. "They want less driving and a home that doesn't need work…basically, less stress. Midtown Rows checks those boxes in a way that didn't exist here before." Post this

Midtown Rows includes 53 townhomes across more than 10 acres, with over five acres of open space woven throughout the neighborhood.

Sidewalks, parallel parking, and walkable streets create a connected feel, while proposed greenway access offers a natural link to nearby wetlands and future trail systems.

"We've watched buyer priorities change over the years," said Jeff Caruso, Owner and CEO of Caruso Homes. "They want less driving and a home that doesn't need work…basically, less stress. Midtown Rows checks those boxes in a way that didn't exist here before."

Homes at Midtown Rows range from two to four bedrooms, two to four bathrooms, and approximately 1,790 to 2,417 square feet, offering a range of options for first-time buyers, families, or people looking to downsize while staying close to everything they enjoy.

Two floor plans are available: the Pamlico and the Yadkin.

The Pamlico is a three-story townhome with a two-car garage and up to 2,417 square feet of living space. The lower level includes garage access, along with a bedroom and full bath.

The primary level features an open kitchen, dining, and great room layout that opens to a spacious outdoor deck.

Above, the owner's suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath, along with additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a conveniently-placed laundry room.

The Yadkin is a newly designed three-story townhome offering four exterior elevation options and flexible living spaces throughout. The main level has an open kitchen, dining, and living area, along with a front porch and powder room.

The upper level features the owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry.

The lower level has an additional bedroom with a full bath and a two-car garage.

Homebuyers at Midtown Rows will experience Caruso Homes' hands-on process, refined over four decades to be clear, organized, and enjoyable.

Dedicated team members guide buyers from design selection, construction, and beyond move-in, with proven systems in place to keep communication simple and expectations aligned.

"Alongside our beautifully designed spec homes, we're introducing a limited number of pre-sale opportunities," said Caruso. "This gives buyers the ability to personalize select features and create a home that reflects their individual style. Very few builders offer this level of choice in a townhome, and we're excited to bring that flexibility and creativity to our buyers from the start."

The opening of Midtown Rows coincides with Caruso Homes' anniversary, reflecting a long-term commitment to doing things the right way and delivering homes built to last.

Sales are now underway at Midtown Rows. Buyers are encouraged to learn more about available homesites, floor plans, and personalized options at www.carusohomes.com or by calling (919) 213-7778.

