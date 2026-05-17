Caruso Homes Opens Blue Run, New Single-Family Home Community in Raleigh, NC

"Raleigh's been one of the fastest-growing metros in the country for a while now, and we're seeing that firsthand with the demand coming in." — Brittni Muti, Raleigh Regional Sales Manager, Caruso Homes Post this

Floor plans include designs with first-floor in-law suites, optional third floors, and additional flex spaces such as home offices, lofts, and bonus rooms.

Buyers will work with Caruso's professional design team to personalize dozens of details. Kitchens can be designed with upgraded cabinetry and countertops, morning rooms, and modern gourmet appliances. Bathrooms can be configured with spa-inspired features, and outdoor living spaces can be expanded with covered porches, outdoor fireplaces, and other enhancements.

Blue Run is planned as a neighborhood that offers a quieter residential feel while still keeping everyday destinations within a reasonable drive.

Residents have access to major roadways like US-540 and Buffaloe Road. This quickly connects them to employment hubs like Research Triangle Park, where companies such as IBM and Cisco operate, as well as UNC Health and WakeMed facilities throughout the area.

Families will also benefit from being in the Wake County School District, ranked #4 among the best school districts in North Carolina by Niche.

"Raleigh's been one of the fastest-growing metros in the country for a while now, and we're seeing that firsthand with the demand coming in," said Brittni Muti, Raleigh Regional Sales Manager at Caruso Homes. "People are moving here for work, for lifestyle, for a lot of different reasons… Blue Run gives them more flexibility to make it their own."

Downtown Raleigh offers a mix of restaurants, entertainment, and local businesses, and the community backs up to the Neuse River, giving access to scenic walking trails and outdoor recreation.

Caruso Homes supports buyers throughout each step of the homebuilding process. From selecting a homesite and floor plan to choosing finishes and structural options, buyers work with a dedicated sales team and design professionals.

Financing support is also available through Caruso Homes' preferred lending partners, who are familiar with construction timelines and can help guide buyers through loan options that best fit their situation.

This coordination is intended to simplify a process that can otherwise be overwhelming.

"A lot of buyers haven't built a home before, so we try to keep the process really straightforward," said Muti. "We're explaining what's happening at each stage, what decisions need to be made, and what to expect next so they never get overwhelmed."

One of Caruso's newest plans, The Wylie, will be opening as a decorated model home this summer. Also under construction are several quick move-in homes that will be ready this summer for the first community residents to move in before the school year begins.

Blue Run is now open for pre-construction sales, with appointments available for prospective buyers to learn more about available homesites, floor plans, and pricing. Early interest is encouraged to take advantage of pre-construction pricing and special incentives.

For more information about Blue Run or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (919) 213-7778.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. To date, Caruso Homes has earned the trust of more than 5,000 homeowners, reinforcing its position as a respected and reliable builder across the region.

Media Contact

Melissa Kahl, Caruso Homes, 1 443-481-9559, [email protected], https://www.carusohomes.com/new-homes/nc/raleigh/blue-run/18154/

SOURCE Caruso Homes