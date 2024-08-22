Caruso Homes Presents Spacious Homes Without HOA Near D.C.

Caruso Homes has announced the opening of Summergreen Estates, a new community of spacious single-family homes in Brandywine, MD, offering wooded homesites without HOA restrictions. The estate combines country living with easy access to Washington, D.C., and offers five customizable floor plans, including The Kingsport II and The Oxford. The model home will open late 2024.

BRANDYWINE, Md., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caruso Homes, a leader in custom home building in the Northeast, is excited to announce the opening of Summergreen Estates, a new enclave of single-family homes in the heart of Prince George's County, Maryland. Situated in a picturesque setting in Brandywine, MD, Summergreen Estates merges the serenity of country living with the convenience of urban proximity, offering homeowners a unique blend of privacy and accessibility.

Summergreen Estates features spacious wooded homesites ranging from half to three-quarter acres, each backing to wooded conservation area, ensuring plenty of private, natural space for each residence. With no Homeowners' Association to oversee the property, residents enjoy the ultimate freedom to personalize their homes both inside and out to match their dream specifications.

Located just off MD-301 and Route 5, Summergreen Estates offers effortless access to Washington D.C., Southern Maryland, and Northern Virginia. This prime location is complemented by its closeness to major parks, shopping centers, dining options, and entertainment venues. Notable nearby attractions include Watkins Regional Park, Rosaryville State Park, Cedarville State Park, and National Harbor, just a 30-minute drive away.

Caruso Homes presents five exquisite floor plans in Summergreen Estates, including several elevation options and hundreds of personalization opportunities. One of the highlights is The Kingsport II - Craftsman. This spacious layout can be expanded to 7,288 square feet, featuring up to six bedrooms and five and one-half bathrooms.

Another notable floor plan is The Oxford from the Caruso Classic collection. It embodies a timeless modern craftsman design with up to five bedrooms and four baths spread across up to 4,787 square feet. Features and upgrades include a gourmet kitchen, stone or modern fireplaces, an in-law suite, a California spa bath, and a basement designed for entertainment with options like a theater room and wet bar.

"Summergreen Estates is a significant addition to our communities in Prince George's County. It's great to see our presence growing here, building on the success of our other nearby communities," said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO at Caruso Homes. "We're excited to offer our customs another opportunity to create their dream home in such a serene setting and convenient location."

A decorated Annapolis model home will be opening on-site later this year to showcase the quality and craftsmanship that Caruso Homes is known for. Currently, there is one quick move-in home under construction— The Emory II. This stunning residence will feature a lovely craftsman exterior with partial stone front, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a 2-car garage, perfect for those looking to quickly settle into their new luxury lifestyle.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Caruso Homes now to take advantage of Grand Opening pricing.

For more information about Summergreen Estates and the available floor plans, please visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (301) 517-7314 to schedule a personal consultation.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. This dedication has earned the trust and satisfaction of over 4,000 homeowners across these states, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted local builder.

