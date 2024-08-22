Caruso Homes Unveils Luxury Home Community with No HOA Near Charlotte

Caruso Homes has launched Rolling Meadows, a new luxury home community in Mooresville, NC, featuring 21 customizable homes on expansive lots with no HOA restrictions. Located near Lake Norman and 30 miles from Charlotte, the community offers six floor plans with options for gourmet kitchens, spa-like baths, and screened porches. Quick move-in homes are available starting in Fall 2024.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caruso Homes, a renowned builder of customized homes in the Northeast, is thrilled to introduce Rolling Meadows, a premier community offering 21 luxury single-family homes in Mooresville, North Carolina. Located in the serene landscapes of Iredell County and just a stone's throw from the majestic Lake Norman, Rolling Meadows combines countryside tranquility with urban convenience, only 30 miles from the bustling downtown of Charlotte.

Rolling Meadows presents a rare opportunity for homebuyers seeking a unique living experience. On expansive homesites ranging from half an acre to over an acre, homeowners can design the retreat of their dreams. With no Homeowner's Association restrictions, buyers can enjoy complete freedom to personalize their spaces with luxury features and ample room for privacy.

Caruso Homes offers six popular floor plans in Rolling Meadows. This includes the highly sought-after Charleston, a ranch-style plan featuring a first-floor owner's suite. Also available is the Pinehurst, part of the luxurious Estate Series collection. The Pinehurst boasts up to 6,000 square feet, eight bedrooms, and seven bathrooms.

Each home is crafted for those who prioritize space, privacy, and a customized lifestyle. Caruso Homes caters to these preferences by offering various personalization options. Homebuyers can choose from options and upgrades like gourmet kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances, spa-like baths, screened-in porches for year-round enjoyment, elegant gas fireplaces, and multiple architectural elevations.

"The launch of Rolling Meadows is an exciting addition to our offering in the Charlotte area," said Jeff Caruso, Owner/CEO of Caruso Homes. "It's exciting to offer a community where people can really make their homes their own, in a spot that's convenient to major commuter routes but still has that quiet, country feel."

Area highlights include less than a mile's proximity to Lake Norman, quick access to major highways like I-77 and US-150, and a wide variety of outdoor activities such as golfing, boating, fishing, hiking/biking trails and plenty of local parks and green spaces. Residents of this community will also enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping and dining options in Mooresville, known as "Race City USA," which is home to several NASCAR teams and racing entertainment venues.

Caruso Homes promises a personalized and memorable home-building experience, from choosing a homesite and floor plan to customizing home features with the guidance of a dedicated Sales Manager. To enhance this experience, buyers can take advantage of Caruso Homes' design studio, which showcases the wide range of modern finishes and selections available to make each home truly unique. The company also partners with preferred lenders offering robust financing support to make the home-buying process simple and stress-free.

A decorated Lexington II model home will be opening on-site in early fall 2024 to showcase the quality and craftsmanship that Caruso Homes delivers. Quick move-in homes are on sale now starting in the mid-$600s and will be available starting Fall 2024. Prospective buyers are encouraged to contact Caruso Homes now to take advantage of Grand Opening pricing.

For more information about Rolling Meadows and the available floor plans, please visit www.carusohomes.com or contact Caruso Homes at (704) 703-3927 to schedule your personal consultation.

ABOUT CARUSO HOMES | www.carusohomes.com

Founded in 1986, Caruso Homes has established itself as a leader in superior quality and craftsmanship in new home construction and design. Serving Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, Caruso Homes is renowned for its commitment to providing unparalleled personal care and attention throughout the home-building process. This dedication has earned the trust and satisfaction of over 4,000 homeowners across these states, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted local builder.

