Cary Medical Management Welcomes Dr. Anshita Chaturvedi as Clinical Director to Lead Value-Based Care Expansion

Cary Medical Management taps Dr. Anshita Chaturvedi as Clinical Director to lead its next phase of value-based care growth. Her leadership arrives as CMM-supported clinics deliver double-digit medical cost savings while improving outcomes for thousands of patients.
CARY, N.C., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cary Medical Management (CMM), a leading physician management services organization dedicated to advancing value-based care, proudly announces the appointment of Anshita Chaturvedi, MD, MPH, as its new Clinical Director. Dr. Chaturvedi brings over a decade of clinical and executive leadership experience in public health, value-based contracting, and quality improvement to her new role.
Dr. Chaturvedi has held senior leadership positions at the North Carolina Primary Care Association, the American College of Emergency Physicians, and Molina Healthcare. Her expertise spans HEDIS, Medicare STARS ratings, MSSP, FQHC operations, and alternative payment models, including capitation and bundled payments. She is widely recognized for her innovative strategies in provider engagement and team-based care models that improve patient outcomes while reducing overall healthcare costs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chaturvedi to our leadership team," said Dr. Siu Tong, CEO of Cary Medical Management. "Her deep expertise in value-based care and her passion for improving patient outcomes align perfectly with our mission. With her guidance, we aim to expand our portfolio of clinics and enhance our value-based care oversight, ensuring better health outcomes for our communities."
CMM provides centralized technology and value-based care support for over 50 primary care clinics. In 2023, one of CMM's supported clinic groups, which manages 23,000 value-based lives, achieved a 32% improvement in total medical cost savings across three national commercial insurance payers. This success is a direct result of CMM's strategic deployment of interoperability solutions, health information exchange tools, and team-based care models. Shared savings from these value-based contracts now contribute 9.5% of overall revenue—demonstrating the financial viability and long-term sustainability of its approach to value-based care.
Dr. Chaturvedi's appointment marks a significant step in CMM's ongoing commitment to transforming primary care through innovative, value-based solutions.
About Cary Medical Management
Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was founded by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives from leading healthcare technology companies, including Smartlink Health Solutions and Infina Connect, with a vision to drive the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based care." CMM's role is to leverage its wealth of healthcare experience to ensure its portfolio of clinics succeeds in the new era of healthcare quality and value. For more information about Cary Medical Management and its services, please visit www.carymso.com.
Media Contact
April Koontz, Cary Medical Management, 1 9196748411, [email protected], www.carymso.com
SOURCE Cary Medical Management
Share this article