Cary Medical Management Welcomes Dr. Anshita Chaturvedi as Clinical Director to Lead Value-Based Care Expansion

With Dr. Chaturvedi on board, we're positioned to accelerate our growth in value-based care while continuing to improve patient outcomes. Dr. Siu Tong, CEO, Cary Medical Management

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chaturvedi to our leadership team," said Dr. Siu Tong, CEO of Cary Medical Management. "Her deep expertise in value-based care and her passion for improving patient outcomes align perfectly with our mission. With her guidance, we aim to expand our portfolio of clinics and enhance our value-based care oversight, ensuring better health outcomes for our communities."

CMM provides centralized technology and value-based care support for over 50 primary care clinics. In 2023, one of CMM's supported clinic groups, which manages 23,000 value-based lives, achieved a 32% improvement in total medical cost savings across three national commercial insurance payers. This success is a direct result of CMM's strategic deployment of interoperability solutions, health information exchange tools, and team-based care models. Shared savings from these value-based contracts now contribute 9.5% of overall revenue—demonstrating the financial viability and long-term sustainability of its approach to value-based care.

Dr. Chaturvedi's appointment marks a significant step in CMM's ongoing commitment to transforming primary care through innovative, value-based solutions.

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was founded by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives from leading healthcare technology companies, including Smartlink Health Solutions and Infina Connect, with a vision to drive the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based care." CMM's role is to leverage its wealth of healthcare experience to ensure its portfolio of clinics succeeds in the new era of healthcare quality and value. For more information about Cary Medical Management and its services, please visit www.carymso.com.

