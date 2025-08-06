Casa Azul Orgánico Announces Breakthru Beverage Group as Exclusive California Distributor

Casa Azul Orgánico announces a new distribution partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group in California. This exclusive agreement marks a pivotal step for Casa Azul to support continued retail growth, strengthen availability in key markets and underscore the brand's commitment to clean, organic tequila crafted with quality.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casa Azul Orgánico, the creator of award-winning Organic Tequila, is proud to announce a new distribution partnership with Breakthru Beverage Group in California. This exclusive agreement marks a pivotal step for Casa Azul to support continued retail growth, strengthen availability in key markets and underscore the brand's commitment to clean, organic tequila crafted with quality.

"We're thrilled to partner with Breakthru Beverage Group in California to reach new consumers in this critical market," said Bryan Tilbury, Chief Commercial Officer at Casa Azul. "Their proven track record combined with their deep understanding of the tequila category made them the ideal partner as we accelerate our mission to bring clean, organic tequila to more consumers."

Breakthru will serve as Casa Azul's exclusive distributor in California, helping to scale the brand's presence across one of the most important and competitive spirits markets in the country. This new partnership builds on existing distribution agreements between Casa Azul and Breakthru in Nevada and Missouri, positioning Breakthru as a key partner in delivering Casa Azul's USDA-certified organic tequila to retailers and consumers seeking premium spirits.

"Breakthru California is thrilled to welcome Caza Azul as the newest addition to our best-in-class agave portfolio," said John Sladek, Executive Vice President of Breakthru California. "The Montes family's dedication to history, quality and process shines through in their liquid. We are excited for our team and our customers to experience what this lineup has to offer."

Casa Azul Orgánico brings a thoughtful approach to tequila, offering three distinct expressions—Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo—each crafted to showcase the depth and versatility of USDA-certified organic Blue Weber agave. Whether sipped neat or mixed into cocktails, every bottle reflects the brand's commitment to mindful production, clean ingredients, and uncompromising flavor.

To learn more about Casa Azul Orgánico, visit www.casaazulspirits.com.

About Casa Azul®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered high-quality, award-winning products, Casa Azul Orgánico is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila market. Casa Azul Orgánico focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila is a plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. It's crafted with only three ingredients – organic blue agave, water, and yeast – with no shortcuts and nothing to hide. The Tequila line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, representing a portfolio of premier spirits, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic brands. Breakthru is family-owned and operates in 16 markets with more than $8.6 billion in annual sales and a team of nearly 10,000 dedicated associates. The company delivers world-renowned beverage brands to the doorsteps of North America's retail, convenience, bar, and restaurant businesses, and has been named a "U.S. Best Managed Company" for four years in a row. For more information, visit www.BreakthruBev.com.

