Casa Azul Orgánico Earns Top Honors at the 2025 Tequila & Mezcal Masters

Organic Tequila Brand Earns Master, Gold, and Silver Medals, Reinforcing Commitment to Craftsmanship

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casa Azul, the creator of award-winning Organic Tequila, is proud to announce its exceptional performance at the 2025 Tequila & Mezcal Masters. Casa Azul Orgánico has been recognized among the best in the industry at this event, a globally respected competition organized by The Spirits Business. This annual blind tasting brings together leading experts to evaluate spirits purely on their quality, making it one of the industry's most rigorous and prestigious competitions.

At this year's event, Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Añejo earned the coveted Master medal—the highest distinction awarded—while Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Reposado secured Gold, and Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Blanco received Silver. This recognition underscores the brand's dedication to producing pure, premium tequila crafted with organic ingredients.

"This achievement is a testament to the quality and care we put into every bottle," said Jorge Llauro, Chief Marketing Officer of Casa Azul. "From our commitment to organic practices to our meticulous production process, we take pride in offering a tequila that is as pure as it is flavorful. To have all three of our varieties recognized on an international stage is truly an honor."

With its award-winning lineup—Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo—Casa Azul Orgánico offers a tequila for every preference. Whether it's the crisp, clean notes of Blanco, the rich complexity of Reposado, or the deep, smooth character of Añejo, each variety reflects a commitment to authenticity and craftsmanship. As more consumers demand transparency in what they drink, Casa Azul Orgánico continues to lead the way, proving that organic tequila delivers exceptional taste and uncompromising quality.

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered delicious products, Casa Azul Orgánico is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila market. Casa Azul Orgánico focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila is a plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The Tequila line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Orgánico Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com.

