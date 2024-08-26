Casa Azul Partners with the Miami Dolphins as an Official Tequila Soda

Kick Off the Season with Casa Azul: Enjoy Casa Azul Playa Bar, Giveaways, and Unforgettable Game-Day Moments

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casa Azul, the creator of award-winning Organic Tequila and natural Tequila Soda products, is thrilled to announce a new partnership as an Official Tequila Soda of the Miami Dolphins and the Hard Rock Stadium.

This collaboration will be highlighted by an in-stadium, beach-inspired Casa Azul Playa Bar. This vibrant new destination on the 300 level of Hard Rock Stadium offers fans a place to enjoy refreshing Casa Azul Tequila Sodas during all Miami Dolphins home games and other stadium events.

The Casa Azul Playa Bar will be the go-to spot for fans looking to elevate their game-day experience while enjoying the refreshing flavors of Casa Azul Tequila Soda. The Playa Bar will feature eye-catching, tropical inspired murals by Miami artist Surge and a menu showcasing a variety of Tequila Soda flavors, including Lime, Peach Mango, and Grapefruit. This collaboration underscores Casa Azul's commitment to supporting local talent and creating a genuine connection with both Miami art and sports fans alike. To celebrate the new Playa Bar, starting on September 8, up to 200 fans who visit the Playa Bar at each home game will receive Casa Azul and Miami Dolphins co-branded koozies (limited quantities, available while supplies last).

Casa Azul will host engaging on-site activations during two Miami Dolphins home games: September 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars and December 8 against the New York Jets. Fans can look forward to interactive experiences, including photo opportunities with a Casa Azul-branded surfboard, product sampling, and giveaways.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Miami Dolphins to bring the spirit of Casa Azul to their incredible fan base," said Dennis Carr, CEO of Casa Azul. "This collaboration is all about creating the best game days possible and making every moment at the stadium truly memorable. We look forward to creating unforgettable experiences, blending the thrill of professional football with the delicious taste of our Tequila Soda."

As part of the partnership, Casa Azul will also offer fans the chance to win two tickets to every home game this season. The giveaway can be entered by scanning QR codes available on-site, which will link directly to the giveaway's landing page (https://casaazulsoda.com/pages/dolphinsgameday).

Casa Azul Tequila Sodas are the perfect game-day beverage with 0-1 g carbs, 100 calories per can, and 5% alcohol. Crafted with real Tequila, sparkling water, natural fruit flavors, and a hint of agave nectar, Casa Azul Tequila Sodas offer a crisp and refreshing beverage option for fans to enjoy while cheering on the Dolphins.

To learn more, visit casaazulsoda.com. Find Casa Azul on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered delicious products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The Tequila line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for any time and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com and casaazulsoda.com.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division titles. The Dolphins play home games at Hard Rock Stadium and train at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. For more information, visit Dolphins.com.

About Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium is a global entertainment destination and curator of world-class events. The best-in-class venue is home to the Miami Dolphins, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, the Orange Bowl, Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami Open presented by Itaú, major concerts, CONMEBOL Copa America 2024™ and FIFA World Cup 2026™. Due to its overall sustainability efforts, the multifunctional venue holds Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification and FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating. For more information, visit hardrockstadium.com.

