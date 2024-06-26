Casa Azul Tequila Joins Forces with World's First Hospitality AI Bartender Experience at Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration

Casa Azul's Award-Winning Organic Tequila Is the Exclusive Tequila Provider of AI Bartender

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casa Azul, the creator of award-winning Organic Tequila, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration. Beginning today, guests at the resort, which is managed by AD1, will have the opportunity to savor a variety of crafted tequila cocktails, exclusively featuring Casa Azul Tequila's three varieties: Blanco, Añejo, and Reposado, served by the world's first hospitality AI bartender, 'Sara'.

This collaboration represents a major breakthrough, blending advanced technology with premium Casa Azul tequila to offer guests unprecedented innovation. Casa Azul Tequila continues to redefine the hospitality experience, ensuring that guests enjoy nothing short of exceptional quality and unforgettable moments.

"At Casa Azul, we have always strived to push the boundaries of traditional craftsmanship while maintaining the highest standards", said Jorge Llauro, CMO of Casa Azul. "This collaboration allows us to showcase our Blanco, Añejo, and Reposado varieties in a dynamic and engaging way to complement traditional bar experiences."

Equipped with advanced voice recognition and artificial intelligence capabilities, Sara can understand and respond to guests' preferences in real-time. Whether guests are in the mood for a classic Casa Azul tequila cocktail or a unique creation, Sara will skillfully mix and serve. In addition to her mixology skills, Sara can also engage guests with jokes and conversation.

"By integrating advanced AI capabilities with the Casa Azul Tequila brand, we look forward to offering our guests a truly unique and memorable mix of entertainment and hospitality," said Daniel Berman, President of AD1. "We look forward to working with Casa Azul to elevate the guest experience and set a new standard in the world of mixology."

"We're delighted that Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center/Celebration has chosen our robotic bartending technology to bring a new kind of service and attraction to their guest experience," said Elad Kobi, Co-Founder and CEO of Cecilia.ai. "This partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Caza Azul Organic Tequila reflects our commitment to innovation and revolutionizing the hospitality and mixology industry."

Sara is located at the hotel's H Street Grille, where she will be serving cocktails around the clock. To accommodate larger groups and parties, Sara also has the ability to be relocated throughout the resort, ensuring all patrons have the opportunity to enjoy her services.

Casa Azul Organic Tequila is 100% USDA certified. Casa Azul embraces a "plant first", single estate philosophy with its agave harvesting practices, free from harmful chemicals and additives. Partnering with third-generation agave farmers, Casa Azul ensures the highest standards by cultivating agave plants by hand, without the use of additives, pesticides, and chemicals. The agave is harvested at peak maturity and baked in traditional stone ovens, a method that enhances a rich, authentic flavor.

To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com and casaazulsoda.com. Find Casa Azul on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about Cecilia.ai, visit https://cecilia.ai/.

About Casa Azul®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered delicious products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Tequila Blanco, Casa Azul Tequila Reposado, and Casa Azul Tequila Añejo, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul

Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for any time and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit casaazulspirits.com and casaazulsoda.com.

About Wyndham Orlando Resort &Conference Center/Celebration

Wyndham Orlando Resort& Conference Center/Celebration is a premier destination for travelers seeking comfort, convenience, and unparalleled hospitality in the heart of Orlando. Located near popular attractions such as Walt Disney World, the resort offers a range of amenities including spacious accommodations, dining options, conference facilities, and now, an AI robotic bartender experience.

About AD1

AD1 is a dynamic and innovative hospitality management company dedicated to providing exceptional service and memorable experiences across its diverse portfolio of hotels. With a commitment to excellence, AD1 manages properties that cater to both leisure and business travelers, ensuring comfort, convenience, and a high standard of hospitality.

About Cecilia.ai

Cecilia.ai is the world's first interactive robotic bartender, designed to revolutionize the beverage industry with its advanced AI and robotics technology. The bartender offers a unique and engaging mixology experience, capable of serving a wide variety of cocktails while interacting with guests in real time.

Media Contact

Anna Zirpolo, Casa Azul, 1 3129195457, [email protected]

SOURCE Casa Azul