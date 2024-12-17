Casa Palmero Unveils Reimagined 24-Room Boutique Estate in the Heart of Pebble Beach

"We're thrilled to welcome guests to discover this reimagined retreat in the heart of Pebble Beach, with a new look that feels modern, yet timeless," said General Manager Lara Davidson. Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome guests to discover this reimagined retreat in the heart of Pebble Beach, with a new look that feels modern, yet timeless," said General Manager Lara Davidson. "With thoughtful touches at every turn, our dedicated staff is known to anticipate guests' needs, offering a bespoke experience that feels like a home away from home and invites relaxation and connection. Every detail, from artisanal craftsmanship to personalized service, reflects the warmth and sophistication of our Mediterranean-inspired estate."

Under the expert direction of Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), Casa Palmero's refreshed design centers on warm woods and linen-colored walls, accented with wrought iron details for a touch of Mediterranean charm. Drawing inspiration from the fogbanks of the Monterey Peninsula, the space showcases earthy tones and natural textures—soft grays and blues complemented by rich regional hues—resulting in a harmonious blend with the surrounding landscape. Artisanal tilework and handcrafted furnishings from American makers highlight the design's focus on quality and craftsmanship, complemented by plush carpets and rugs that add a cozy warmth. Inviting nooks and rich wood tones flickering in firelight encourage relaxation, creating a sense of everyday comfort.

A new bar in the estate's main house resembles a luxury kitchen, bringing guests together and offering expanded indoor and outdoor lounge and dining seating that fosters a convivial ambiance. Located adjacent to the private billiard room, the space is a natural gathering place for guests. Intricate metal mesh and hand-painted white-and-blue mosaic tiles recall Mediterranean history, while the guest rooms and suites balance Casa Palmero's heritage with a contemporary edge. Rich wood finishes and black metal accents enhance a neutral palette, establishing a serene atmosphere warmed by natural wood grains that elevate each space's beauty. Just steps from the main house, the property is adjacent to the Forbes Five-Star Spa at Pebble Beach, allowing guests to easily enjoy relaxing treatments during their stay.

Encouraging guests to indulge in the sumptuous comforts of its newly reimagined spaces, evenings at the refreshed Casa Palmero offer a blend of social charm and serene relaxation. The redesigned spaces invite guests to gather during a complimentary local wine happy hour, followed by a cocktail and dessert service that offers a perfect end to the day. These intimate evening socials, set against the backdrop of Casa Palmero's newly appointed spaces, heighten the property's Mediterranean villa charm and create a uniquely romantic ambiance.

From elevated evening gatherings to refreshed luxurious touches throughout the property, Casa Palmero offers a deeply personalized, unforgettable experience—where each detail has been carefully curated to evoke the warmth and comfort of a private estate. Casa Palmero's recent renovation amplifies a sense of home, with unparalleled service that includes a personal valet to handle all arrangements, from breakfast delivery to spa reservations. Every stay is meticulously crafted to feel intimate and exclusive, embodying the perfect balance of luxury and personalization.

For more details on Casa Palmero, please visit https://www.pebblebeach.com/accommodations/casa-palmero-at-pebble-beach/.

About Casa Palmero

An enchanting enclave of lush landscaping and trellised walkways, Casa Palmero offers guests a one-of-a-kind stay in the heart of Pebble Beach. Situated along the iconic 17-Mile Drive, near Carmel-by-the-Sea, this Mediterranean-inspired boutique estate features 24 beautifully appointed rooms and suites, each designed to create an intimate, luxurious experience. The charming 24-room hideaway seamlessly blends Mediterranean-inspired charm with modern luxuries, offering an enchanting retreat complete with cozy fireplaces, deep-soaking tubs, and private terraces that invite guests to unwind in total serenity. Adjacent to the main house, the property sits steps away from the award-winning Forbes Five-Star Spa at Pebble Beach. For those seeking adventure, Casa Palmero offers seamless access to Pebble Beach's world-class amenities, including the legendary Pebble Beach Golf Links, five exceptional dining venues, shopping at The Lodge Retail Arcade, and access to The Beach & Tennis Club, Monterey Peninsula's premier, private social and recreational club.

About Pebble Beach Company

Pebble Beach Company, headquartered in Pebble Beach, Calif., owns and operates the world-famous Pebble Beach Resorts®, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach™, The Inn at Spanish Bay™, and Casa Palmero®. The company also operates five renowned golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links®, Spyglass Hill® Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay™, Del Monte™ Golf Course, and The Hay. Its other famed properties include scenic 17-Mile Drive®, The Spa at Pebble Beach™ and Pebble Beach Golf Academy™. It annually hosts premier events such as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance®, Pebble Beach Food & Wine, TaylorMade Pebble Beach Invitational, and the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting The First Tee. Future site of the 2027, 2032, 2037, and 2044 U.S. Open Championships and the 2035, 2040 and 2048 U.S. Women's Opens, Pebble Beach Golf Links® has hosted six U.S. Opens, five U.S. Amateurs, one PGA Championship, one U.S. Women's Open and numerous other tournaments. For reservations or more information, please call 800-654-9300 or visit pebblebeach.com.

