Casa Real Reserva Especial Releases its 2021 Vintage at La Place de Bordeaux

Casa Real 2021 not only represents the rich heritage of Alto Jahuel but also marks our ongoing effort to offer a unique experience that blends historical legacy with a clear vision for the future. Post this

Sebastián Labbé, the renowned winemaker behind Casa Real, who was recently recognized as one of the Top 100 Winemakers in the World by The Drinks Business, describes the 2021 vintage from Alto Jahuel as one of the finest in recent decades. "2021 is a fantastic year that has allowed us to capture the strong character of this place, resulting in a complex and sophisticated wine with a unique personality. Precise vineyard management has led to a wine that is both elegant and pure, preserving the vitality and depth imparted by the influence of the Andes," he explains.

He adds that Casa Real 2021 is a testament to the remarkable quality of this vintage. "The wine boasts an intense, deep ruby-red colour and offers aromas of ripe blackcurrants, cherries, graphite, and subtle spicy notes. On the palate, the wine is creamy and concentrated, with polished tannins that enhance its texture and length. The finish is long and complex, marked by refined tannins and a persistent, pure finish. This vintage can be enjoyed now or aged in the cellar for 20 years or more, showcasing its lasting potential," he says.

This new vintage has garnered widespread acclaim, earning 97 points from Vinous, 96 points from Tim Atkin, and 95 points from both James Suckling and Wine Spectator. The latter was awarded one of the highest scores ever given to a Chilean wine by a U.S. magazine. Additionally, the vintage received 97 points from the Descorchados Guide, underscoring its status as one of the best Cabernet Sauvignons in Chile.

Casa Real and its expansion

Since its debut at La Place in 2021, Casa Real has continued to strengthen and expand its global presence. This year, we are collaborating with eight négociants across EMEA, Asia, and North America, ensuring consistency in our distribution strategy. Furthermore, we have deepened our presence in key markets such as Norway, Switzerland, Ireland, and the Netherlands. With the 2021 vintage, we are intensifying our efforts in Japan and the Middle East, ensuring that Casa Real continues to grow its presence in strategic global markets.

Media Contact

Amanda Torres, Colangelo & Partners, 646-624-2885, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE Casa Real