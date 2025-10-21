Casago Partners with Topkey for AI Financial Automation

Topkey, the #1 financial automation platform for vacation rental managers, has been selected as the preferred financial automation partner for Casago following its acquisition of Vacasa, giving franchisees exclusive access to Topkey's AI-powered suite to eliminate manual processes, recover lost profit, and scale more efficiently.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Topkey, the #1 financial automation platform for vacation rental managers, today announced it has been selected as a preferred financial automation partner for Casago, a top-rated vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Casago recently acquired Vacasa, adding tens of thousands of vacation rental properties to its portfolio.

Through this partnership, Casago franchisees gain access to Topkey's end-to-end financial automation suite with exclusive preferred pricing and dedicated white-glove onboarding. The collaboration enables operators to simplify back-office financial operations, reduce errors, and recover lost profit while scaling more efficiently with fewer resources.

Casago operators can expect to eliminate manual financial processes that typically consume more than 20 hours each week while recovering an average of 5–20% in missed revenue through advanced reconciliation and automated owner billing.

"Casago has built its reputation on giving local operators the tools and support they need to succeed," said Steve Schwab, CEO of Casago. "Partnering with Topkey ensures our franchisees also have the financial infrastructure to run more profitably and confidently, no matter their market or size."

Topkey delivers powerful tools tailored specifically for vacation rental management companies, with unique needs around trust and operational accounting. Its AI-powered platform automates expenses, receipts, and owner payouts with complete accuracy. The system integrates directly with Streamline, Guesty, Breezeway, and other core platforms in the Casago technology stack, ensuring seamless adoption and enhanced efficiency without disrupting existing workflows.

"Casago's decision to partner with Topkey highlights the critical importance of financial operations in determining property management success," said Jonathan Sukhia, CEO of Topkey. "Great hospitality and operational efficiency go hand-in-hand."

"With AI automating manual work around reconciliation, bookkeeping, billing, and owner payouts, what was once a source of strain becomes a competitive advantage. By modernizing the back office, operators can grow faster while keeping their teams lean and focused on what matters most—owners and guests."

For more information on how Casago franchisees can access Topkey, visit www.topkey.io/casago or contact [email protected].

About Casago

Casago is a top-rated vacation rental management company providing professional property management services for homeowners across North America, Belize, Costa Rica and the Caribbean. Founded in 2001 by former Army Ranger Steve Schwab, Casago has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional guest experiences and reliable property management services through a franchise-driven model. In 2025, Casago expanded its footprint by acquiring Vacasa, a leading vacation rental platform in North America. With a customer-centric approach, the combined company empowers local teams to provide personalized, responsive support for both homeowners and guests. Casago's commitment to quality is reflected in its industry recognition: it is the only property management company of its scale to be rated in the Top 1% by Comparent. Additionally, nearly 95% of U.S.-based local operating partners are Airbnb Superhosts, VRBO Premier Partners, or both.

About Topkey

Topkey is the leading financial automation platform for vacation rental managers. Trusted by more than 200 operators managing over 25,000 properties, Topkey helps property managers recover lost profit, tighten expense controls, and speed up owner reporting—all integrated with existing PMS and accounting systems. Topkey automates expenses, bookkeeping, bill pay, receipts, and payouts, saving teams 20+ hours each week. Learn more atwww.topkey.io.

Media Contact

Darren Carter, Topkey, 1 (310) 912-3538, [email protected], https://topkey.io/

SOURCE Topkey