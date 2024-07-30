Cascade Energy and VECKTA partner to boost industrial energy efficiency and onsite generation

"We're excited to collaborate on a deeper level with Cascade Energy," said Dan Roberts, CRO of VECKTA. "Our complementary offerings address the three most valuable and challenging aspects of industrial facilities' energy use—demand reduction, onsite generation and storage." Post this

"Cascade has a deep-rooted history in supporting industrial businesses to cost-effectively eliminate energy waste and decarbonize their operations," said Josh Bachman, Vice President of Customer Engagement at Cascade Energy. "Partnering with VECKTA allows us to support our clients on the next phase of the journey to reduce energy costs and emissions through on-site generation and storage."

The new partnership formalizes a history of collaboration. The two companies have worked together on projects for market leaders in the food, beverage, and manufacturing sectors. Both companies will offer one another's services to their customers, tailored to align with customer goals.

Joining Forces

Together, VECKTA and Cascade Energy offer manufacturing customers a seamless and holistic service that begins with reducing their energy load and then meeting remaining demand with onsite generation.

"We're excited to collaborate on a deeper level with Cascade Energy," said Dan Roberts, CRO of VECKTA. "Our complementary offerings address the three most valuable and challenging aspects of industrial facilities' energy use—demand reduction, onsite generation and storage."

Addressing Corporate Expectations

The partnership will also address large energy users' deepest challenges when adopting decarbonization strategies. These challenges include achieving a strong return on investment and maintaining compliance with evolving regulations, including the federal government's renewable energy and carbon-free electricity goals.

Top key benefits to customers from the Cascade Energy and VECKTA collaboration include:

Accelerated energy savings: Customers will benefit from rapid implementation of energy efficiency upgrades and onsite generation, resulting in immediate energy savings and emission reductions.

Informed decision-making: Access to comprehensive data and intelligence will enable customers to make confident and informed decisions.

Proven Savings: VECKTA customers will see savings of up to 40% in onsite energy capital expenditure or Power Purchase Agreement costs and about 25% in overall energy costs.

About Cascade Energy

Cascade Energy, 100% employee-owned, is a leader in energy efficiency and decarbonization solutions with a focus on innovative approaches and technologies. The company collaborates with utility companies to provide cost-saving strategic energy management (SEM) programs. It partners with corporations to take advantage of those programs, prioritizing efficiency-first decarbonization strategies that include performance tracking, employee training, and facility upgrades that systematically transform companywide efforts into sustainable, quick-ROI decarbonization programs. Cascade Energy aims to empower businesses and communities to meet their energy needs of today….and the environmental goals of the future.

About VECKTA

VECKTA is the first end-to-end onsite energy development platform. Enterprise customers use VECKTA to optimize and streamline the deployment of onsite energy across their entire portfolio. With automated site assessments, system configurations, business case scenarios, and a marketplace with pre-qualified contractors – users can make confident, data-driven decisions about where to focus, what to invest in, and who to contract with. VECKTA enables customers to save on project costs, accelerate timelines, and achieve decarbonization at scale.

Media Contact

Sarah Riley, VECKTA, 1 (619) 268-1025, [email protected], www.veckta.com

SOURCE VECKTA