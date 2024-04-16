Cascade® Wild Bird Feeders by Ideam LLC Wins Inventors Spotlight Best Marketing Award during 2024 National Hardware Show

Cascade® Wild Bird Feeders by Ideam®, makers of unique helical Hummingbird and Songbird Feeders, received Best Marketing Award at the 2024 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas Post this

"The Cascade Wild Bird Feeders booth provided an inviting presence for attendees of the National Hardware Show. Their brand design, choice of backdrops, product demonstrations, and messaging told a compelling and cohesive story that highlights the company's innovation and path to growth," said category judge Betsy Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Orca Communications, founder of Vaya Ventures, and an internationally recognized eCommerce leader.

Ideam launched the Cascade Wild Bird Feeders brand in October 2022 with their line of innovative Helical Bird Feeders, including their flagship DNA Hummingbird Feeder. Designer Jim Carter was inspired by DNA strands as a way to dramatically increase the number of feeding ports in a compact size that mimics flower patterns in nature. The patented design encourages hummingbirds to practice natural and instinctive feeding behaviors that are healthier for the birds. An extensive utility patent protecting the helical design and all ensuing vertical-flowing nectar and seed bird feeders was issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in March of 2022.

Carter's background as a professional industrial designer for 46 years provided a wealth of experience designing a wide array of products, including bird feeders. This knowledge led him to design Cascade's unique helical feeders which provide a Natural Feeding Pattern™ that is healthier for the birds.

The line of helical feeders also includes the HELIX Hummingbird Feeder, DNA and HELIX Songbird Feeders, and Cascade Seed Scoop. These products were all on display at the award-winning Cascade Wild Bird Feeders booth in the Inventors Spotlight during the 2024 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas. The United Inventors Association, which organized the Inventors Spotlight program for the show, is the largest nonprofit inventor member organization in the United States. Their presence at the National Hardware Show includes educational seminars and product pitch panels that teach and provide resources to the inventor community. "Recognizing excellence at each event, we honor standout inventors with awards, providing them with invaluable opportunities to elevate their brands and leverage them for marketing purposes," says Christopher Guerrera, President of the United Inventors Association.

Cascade Wild Bird Feeders by Ideam is excited to continue to grow its sales channels. Currently, the products are available direct-to-consumer via the company's https://cascadefeeders.com/ website, the Cascade Wild Bird Feeders by Ideam Products store on Amazon, and the Cascade Bird Feeders Etsy Shop as well as through select retailers nationwide.

About Cascade® Wild Bird Feeders by Ideam® LLC

Cascade® Wild Bird Feeders by Ideam LLC is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative products for bird lovers and the birding community. The company's patented helical design of its feeders mimics flower clusters in nature, providing birds with a Natural Feeding Pattern™. The unique design is inspired by the recognizable DNA strand pattern and provides a delightful filling experience as nectar cascades down through the helical shape. Co-founder and President, Jim Carter, is a product designer with 46 years of experience developing consumer products, including bird feeders.

About United Inventors Association

The United Inventors Association (UIA) is a 501c3 non-profit educational organization dedicated to providing resources, education, and advocacy to the inventing community while encouraging honest and ethical business practices among industry service providers.

Media Contact

