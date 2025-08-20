Cascala Health Raises $8.6 Million Seed Round to Advance AI‑Powered Clinical Intelligence Platform for Post-Acute Care

Backed by Flare Capital Partners, Eniac Ventures, Omega Healthcare Investors and Ziegler Link-age Funds, Cascala Health's AI‑driven clinical intelligence platform enhances patient outcomes and reduces cost of care for post-acute providers and value‑based care delivery organizations.

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cascala Health, a healthcare technology company delivering a clinically responsible AI intelligence layer for care teams and post-acute care operators, today announced $8.6 million seed financing. The round was co‑led by Flare Capital Partners and Eniac Ventures, with additional backing from Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI), Ziegler Link-age Fund, Tau Ventures, and Digital Health Venture Partners, bringing Cascala's total funding to $11.23 million since its launch in mid 2024.

The new funding will accelerate Cascala's product development, expand its clinical intelligence capabilities and support growth of its customer implementation team as the company scales to meet market demand. This investment comes at a critical time as the company tackles significant care transition and post-acute care staffing gaps that cost the healthcare system billions annually while compromising patient outcomes.

"This financing marks a pivotal milestone for Cascala," said Matt A. Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder of Cascala Health. "With the combined backing of leading institutional investors – and new strategic partners Ziegler Link•age Fund and Omega Healthcare – we will accelerate our delivery of clinically responsible, real-time AI that empowers care teams and skilled nursing operators to close critical gaps, reduce avoidable readmissions and drive durable value across the post-acute continuum."

Cascala Health, founded in early 2024 with seed funding from Redesign Health and Flare Capital Partners via its Flare Scholar Ventures pre-seed investment program, delivers a clinically responsible AI intelligence layer that embeds real-time insights directly into clinicians' existing workflows. Built around three pillars — Clarity™ for AI-driven data curation and summarization, Continuity™ for longitudinal patient views and dynamic risk scoring, and Copilot for in-workflow activation — Cascala integrates seamlessly with any web-based EMR or population-health platform to accelerate decision-making across care transitions, chronic disease management and value-based care programs. The platform addresses a significant gap in post-acute care delivery, uniquely positioning the company to transform care transitions at scale.

"As one of Matt's early supporters from his time as a Flare Scholar, we recognized his exceptional ability to identify critical healthcare challenges and build innovative solutions," said Victor Lanio, Partner at Flare Capital Partners. "We're delighted to strengthen our partnership with Cascala Health as they address a significant gap in value-based care delivery by combining explainable AI with seamless workflow integration, uniquely positioning the company to transform care transitions at scale."

Cascala's modular platform is purpose-built for skilled nursing, home health post-acute facility operators, as well as the larger care teams involved in delivering well-coordinated patient care. It streamlines documentation and task workflows, delivers personalized interventions and proactively closes care gaps at scale. By embedding physician-authored protocols and explainable AI logic directly into clinical workflows, Cascala enables real-time, evidence-based decision-making that empowers care teams to identify and address risks before they escalate.

In active deployments with early customers, including one of the nation's largest Medicare ACOs and over 1,000 acute and post-acute facilities, Cascala's care transitions platform already orchestrates care for more than 300,000 patients across thousands of post-acute transitions. Cascala also extends into the larger patient care team, empowering more than 3,000 primary-care clinicians to actively engage in their patients' post-acute journey. With customers already reporting double-digit reductions in administrative workload, Cascala's AI aggregates and compresses hundreds of pages of hospital and outpatient records into a single actionable transition plan, cutting manual effort by more than 50 percent for care coordinators and facility intake teams.

With new strategic backing from Ziegler Link-age Fund and Omega Healthcare – whose combined networks encompass roughly 970 skilled nursing and senior living facilities across 85 operators and connect to more than 160 senior care organizations, representing nearly one-third of U.S. SNF capacity – Cascala is well-positioned to expand its reach across the post-acute continuum. This support will accelerate Cascala's mission to help facility operators close care gaps, reduce readmissions and drive sustained clinical and financial performance.

"Skilled nursing operators have long faced the dual challenge of rising patient acuity and margin pressure – both of which can be mitigated by 'smart' admissions" said Katie Schmitz, Managing Partner of the Ziegler Link-age Fund. "Cascala Health is delivering a purpose-built solution that integrates actionable clinical and financial intelligence directly into care transition workflows. By doing so, it helps post-acute organizations optimize reimbursement, streamline operations, and empower their teams to deliver high-quality care. We're excited to support a company that understands the complex realities of post-acute care and is building technology that meets the moment."

"The fragmentation in care transitions costs our healthcare system billions annually while compromising patient care," said Timothy Young, Founding General Partner at Eniac Ventures. "Cascala's approach of combining AI-enabled intelligence with practical workflow solutions has demonstrated impressive early results. We're excited to support their mission to transform this critical aspect of healthcare delivery."

About Cascala Health

Cascala Health is a venture‑backed healthcare technology company headquartered in Boston, MA. Cascala combines AI-powered insights, real-time communication tools, and clinical reasoning to guide care teams through each moment in the patient journey. Its AI‑enabled clinical intelligence platform integrates with any web‑based EMR or population health platform to streamline workflows, surface personalized interventions, and support risk‑bearing organizations in delivering better care transitions and ongoing disease management. Learn more at https://cascalahealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Flare Capital Partners

Flare Capital Partners is the leading healthcare venture capital firm advancing innovation-driven companies to improve positive health outcomes, broaden care access, and lower healthcare costs. We partner with exceptional founders solving healthcare's hardest challenges, supporting each with our deep sector expertise, unparalleled industry resources, and proven access to commercial opportunities. Our team of established investors and senior operating executives has invested in 50+ companies and has nearly $1 billion in assets under management. To learn more about Flare Capital Partners, please visit flarecapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Medium, and X.

About Eniac Ventures

Founded in 2009, Eniac Ventures is a founder-first venture firm led by experienced startup operators. With a hands-on approach, Eniac partners with entrepreneurs to accelerate product-market fit and scale, providing strategic support across customer discovery, business development, product, recruiting, and fundraising. The firm offers unparalleled access to domain experts and senior executives across the Fortune 5000, helping founders navigate early growth with a sector-agnostic focus. Eniac has $500mn+ in assets under management and has invested in over 250 startups.

