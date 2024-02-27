CASE Community Day Center to Celebrate Grand Opening Ahead of Center Opening

The C.A.S.E. Community Center for the Advancement of the Specially-Enabled is pleased to announce its grand opening on March 1, 2024.

Ahead of the commencement of services, The C.A.S.E. Community will have a Grand Opening Ceremony on March 1, 2024.

C.A.S.E. Community is a private organization with a mission to provide specially-enabled adults who have neuro-diversities with community development services and unique independent living opportunities in state-of-the-art facilities.

C.A.S.E. Community will serve families in Howard and the surrounding counties, providing a range of comprehensive services including, but not limited to, vocational training and career education, therapeutic recreation services, and life skills development.

Twenty-five percent of adults in the United States are living with at least one special-care need that affects their activities of daily living. Even more of these individuals experience social isolation, barriers to employment and continuing education, and even low wellbeing.

This underserved population needs support. To that end, C.A.S.E. Community was formed to uplift this special community.

The vibrant location of C.A.S.E. Community offers access to scenic walking trails, Columbia Town Center, a plethora of notable museums, and the historic allure of the city of Columbia.

For more information, please visit the website at www.casecenter-md.com

