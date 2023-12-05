CASE Construction Equipment Dealer Lee Tractor Grows CASE Business Along the U.S. Gulf Coast

CASE innovation and customer-first approach help Lee Tractor expand market presence.

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Energized by the momentum of the CASE Construction Equipment brand and new product offering, technologies and services, Lee Tractor is expanding their business along the Gulf Coast to the Pensacola area, effective immediately, with future plans for a permanent full-service facility.

The expansion marks a new period of growth for Lee Tractor, excited about servicing more customers with the 30-plus new machines CASE launched this year, including a new line of wheeled excavators, new backhoe loader models, a stand-on mini track loader, small articulated loaders and an electric mini excavator.

"We are proud to offer the latest innovative CASE equipment, technology and services to a wider set of customers," says Stephen Dottolo, president of Lee Tractor. "We built our business on helping customers succeed, and now we're growing our footprint with a premier partner who shares the same mission."

With current locations in Biloxi and Jackson that service southern Mississippi, and their location in Saint Rose that supports the New Orleans market, Lee Tractor will now expand their service area into the western Florida panhandle, including coastal Alabama.

Serving residential and commercial construction contractors, landscapers, farmers and other crews in the region for over 76 years, Lee Tractor will sell and service the full lineup of CASE heavy, compact and subcompact equipment and attachments. It will also offer complementary services, including financing, rentals, planned maintenance solutions, telematics and parts support.

"Lee Tractor's genuine interest and commitment in helping customers succeed makes them the perfect representative for delivering the world-class quality and service that customers expect from CASE Construction Equipment," says Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "Together, we will help more contractors and crews get more work done, more efficiently and more profitably than ever before."

For more information, customers in the Gulf Coast area can contact Lee Tractor at 228-392-9922 or visit http://www.leetractor.net.

To learn more about CASE Construction Equipment, visit http://www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us.

CASE and CASE CONSTRUCTION are trademarks owned or licensed by CNH Industrial N.V., its subsidiaries or affiliates.

About CASE Construction Equipment

CASE Construction Equipment‥is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to‥building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.‥

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at‥http://www.cnhindustrial.com.

About Lee Tractor Company

Lee Tractor Company is a premier construction and outdoor equipment dealer in Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Mississippi and along the Alabama and western Florida gulf coast. Since their opening in 1947, Lee Tractor has been committed to helping their customers succeed by providing quality machinery and outstanding service. Lee Tractor offers a full range of powerful equipment for construction, landscaping, agriculture and more, along with efficient support across three locations in Biloxi, MS, Jackson, MS, and New Orleans, LA.

Media Contact

