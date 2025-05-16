Case D. Fischer Receives Hall of Fame Honor from Specialty Food Association; Fischer & Wieser Leader Celebrated at 2025 NYC Event

"When Case joined me, it was the catalyst that transformed my humble roadside fruit stand into something far greater than I ever imagined...I couldn't have asked for a better partner on this journey." -Chairman of the Board and Founder, Mark Wieser Post this

What began as a small farmstand operation grew under Case's leadership into Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods, an internationally recognized company known for its creativity, quality, and authenticity. The launch of The Original Roasted Raspberry Chipotle Sauce not only became a top-selling product but helped pioneer a new category of fruited savory sauces in the marketplace.

Throughout his four-decade career, Case has remained dedicated to the values of family, flavor, and fearless innovation. He has led the company into new markets and formats—from major supermarkets and club stores to foodservice, private label, and co-packing—while keeping its roots firmly planted in Fredericksburg.

Today, Fischer & Wieser is thriving as a multigenerational family business, with Case's three children now helping lead the way forward. The company continues to sell a wide range of specialty food products across the United States, while also operating the Fischer & Wieser Farmstead, a destination that celebrates culinary adventure. The Farmstead includes a retail store, distillery, cooking classes, orchards, a seasonal fruit stand, and one-of-a-kind lodging experiences.

"When Case joined me, it was the catalyst that transformed my humble roadside fruit stand into something far greater than I ever imagined. His passion, vision, and unwavering confidence breathed new life into what we started. Today, seeing the thriving business and farmstead we've built together fills me with immense pride and gratitude. I couldn't have asked for a better partner on this journey." -Chairman of the Board and Founder, Mark Wieser

The official Hall of Fame induction will take place during a ceremony on June 30, 2025 at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City, one of the industry's most anticipated annual events.

For more information about Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods, visit http://www.FWfarmstead.com.

