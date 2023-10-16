CASE Launches Construction-Grade Mini Track Loaders and Small Articulated Loaders to Bring More Power to Small Jobs

"We're continuing to transform the way work gets done with new, smaller machines that leverage all the weight and power of a global, full-line manufacturer that's more than 180-years strong." says Ryan Anderson, product manager, MTL/SAL, CASE Construction Equipment. Tweet this

"We're continuing to transform the way work gets done with new, smaller machines that leverage all the weight and power of a global, full-line manufacturer that's more than 180-years strong." says Ryan Anderson, product manager, MTL/SAL, CASE Construction Equipment. "The new mini track loaders and small articulated loaders will help contractors of any size reduce tedious labor, minimize their footprint and upsize the amount of work they can get done with a pickup truck and a trailer."

New Mini Track Loader Brings More Maneuverability and Muscle to Small Jobs

With an operating capacity of 1,000 pounds and a super compact profile that can easily maneuver through yard gates, tree groves and other tight areas, the new TL100 mini track loader gives contractors a powerful, cost-effective option for upleveling productivity on small jobs. The 24-horsepower machine also features a 14-pin electrical connector and a Common Industry Interface for maximum attachment flexibility and performance. With over 40 attachment options available, the TL100 can handle the work of multiple laborers on jobs like digging, earth moving, setting fence posts, grappling brush and grading.

"It's a massive upgrade from a shovel and wheelbarrow," says Anderson. "The power, attachment flexibility and full set of premium features on this machine give teams everything they need to get more work done with fewer hands."

The CASE TL100 comes with a lower cost of ownership than the typical machine, and thanks to its compact size, this stand-on machine is easy to transport from site to site, easy to get on and off, and causes minimal disruption to the ground. And the construction-grade build brings a new level of toughness and power to subcompact equipment, empowering crews to work more efficiently than ever with less manual work.

CASE Delivers More Range, Reach and Flexibility with New Line of Small Articulated Loaders

Starting at Equipment Expo and into 2024, CASE will release six new small articulated loaders to help contractors of all sizes meet their toughest challenges on tight jobsites. With power ranges from 24 to 74 horsepower, operating capacity from 1,500 to more than 3,000 pounds, options for diesel or fully electric, and a full range of more than 110 powerful attachments, CASE small articulated loaders are some of the most versatile machines on the market.

"When it comes to attachments on our small articulated loaders, we're giving contractors a whole arsenal of tools to handle almost any task," says Anderson. "But the versatility doesn't stop there. We designed these machines with common industry couplers so contractors can also leverage a wide range of CASE and non-CASE attachments."

Several CASE small articulated loaders, including the SL12TR model releasing this fall, feature a telescopic arm to provide an extra-long reach for loading trucks or moving material into tough-to-reach places. And where lifting capacity is a priority, CASE will offer more rugged models with traditional Z-bar loader linkage that can handle heavier loads.

CASE is also launching the all-electric SL22EV that delivers the same power as its diesel counterparts and can be fully charged in one hour. This electrified machine provides a low noise, zero-emissions solution for getting work done in a broader range of environments — whether it's indoor work where air quality is paramount or a close-quarter residential neighborhood where contractors need to keep noise levels down.

"We've designed this new generation of machines with intention and practical innovation so that contractors of any size can crush it on the jobsite and grow their business," says Anderson. "The new small machines we're launching at Equip Expo will be invaluable to landscapers, arborists, nurseries and others."

CASE will show these new models at Equipment Expo in Louisville, Kentucky October 18-20, 2023, booth 7216 in the exhibit facility and booth 7546D in the outdoor demo area. For more information on new CASE subcompact equipment, visit https://www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us/products/small-machines-and-tactics.

CASE and CASE CONSTRUCTION are trademarks owned or licensed by CNH Industrial N.V., its subsidiaries or affiliates.

