CASE Launches New Subcompact, Construction-Grade Product Lines to Help Landscapers Grow Their Business

New mini track loaders and small articulated loaders knock down jobs in tight spaces and upsize job opportunities.

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CASE Construction Equipment is bringing construction-grade toughness to landscapers and small contractors with a robust new lineup of powerful subcompact equipment. This new generation of small machines will debut at Equipment Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, October 18-20, 2023 — marking a new era for CASE innovation, and a new commitment to helping contractors of all sizes get more work done, easier and more profitably than ever before.

At the show, CASE will unveil an all-new, stand-on mini track loader, two new small articulated loaders from the new seven-model product line, a broad range of attachments and new additions to the CASE mini excavator lineup, including an EV option and a zero-tailswing model that's the only one of its kind in its size class.

"The landscaping industry is expected to continue solid and steady growth over the next 10 years. But with heavy competition and continued labor shortages, contractors will need every advantage they can get to work more cost-effectively and efficiently," says Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, CASE Construction Equipment. "That's why CASE has expanded and enhanced our lineup to ensure they have the right machine, with the right attachments, to do the work right."

The new product lines of CASE machines are right sized for small jobs and designed to upsize opportunities for landscaping teams, nurseries, forestry contractors and other small businesses. With equipment that's easily transportable and can work in tight spaces with minimal surface damage, while also delivering construction-grade performance, contractors can tackle more jobs with less manual labor.

"We're entering the subcompact market with a full line of equipment and the full force of our 180-year heritage in practical innovation," says Brad Stemper, product management lead, CASE Construction Equipment. "That means we've done the research, listened to customers and engineered solutions that deliver serious performance in machines sized for small contractors."

New TL100 Mini Track Loader Minimizes Manual Labor with Cost-Effective Muscle

Officially launching at Equipment Expo and hitting equipment yards this fall, the all-new, stand-on mini track loader TL100 brings more capabilities to teams with a lower total cost of ownership than the typical machine. Designed to power a wide range of attachments and with a rated operating capacity of 1,000 pounds, the TL100 can handle the work of multiple laborers on jobs like digging, earth moving, setting fence posts, grappling brush and grading.

New Small Articulated Loaders Provide a Bigger Business Reach

Two new small articulated loaders, the all-electric SL22EV and the telescopic SL12TR, will appear at Equip Expo. Part of a new product line of seven models to be released throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024, these machines give small contractors a powerful way to level up their capabilities while also minimizing turf damage, thanks to the articulated steering.

The new electric model provides a low noise, zero-emissions solution for a broader range of indoor and outdoor environments, while the SL12TR delivers an extra-long reach for loading trucks or moving material in hard-to-reach places. And when it comes to attachments, CASE small articulated loaders are some of the most versatile machines on the market, with over 110 CASE attachments already available.

New Mini Excavators Bring Comfort in the Cab and Grit on the Job

CASE will also showcase their two new mini excavator models — the fully electric CX25EV and the powerful CX42D, the only machine in its size class with true zero tailswing. These new models deliver the same premium experience teams expect from CASE, with smooth and super-responsive controls, operator-first design that makes the equipment easy to use and comfortable to operate – all while bringing more power and performance on the jobsite to help get more done in a day. With these new machines, CASE and their dealer network of 66 dealers and more than 325 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada are bringing new ways for landscapers and other small contractors to boost productivity, reliability and competitiveness.

"It's a new era for CASE, and we want it to be a new era for small contractors, too," Dolan says. "We've designed these new machines so that landscaping teams, nurseries, forestry contractors and others are set to take on the toughest business challenges. Together, we can transform the way work gets done, overcome labor shortages, and take hold of new opportunities today and tomorrow."

CASE will show these new models at Equipment Expo in Louisville, Kentucky October 17-20, 2023, booth 7216 in the exhibit facility and booth 7546D in the outdoor demo area. For more information on new CASE subcompact equipment, visit https://www.casece.com/northamerica/en-us/.

