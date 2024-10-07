Case managers engaged and celebrated: The Commission announces National Case Management Week 2024, virtual symposium, and collaborative partnerships

CCMC and ACMA collaborate to empower professional case managers

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Commission for Case Manager Certification, the first and largest nationally accredited case manager certification organization announced a series of partnerships and events aimed at supporting and celebrating case managers during National Case Management Week, Oct. 13-19, 2024. The Commission is joining forces with the American Case Management Association (ACMA) to highlight the critical role case managers play across the health and welfare continuum with a common theme: Encouraging, Engaging, and Empowering.

The Commission, which credentials more than 50,000 professional case managers and disability management specialists, will put that theme into action as it convenes during their 2024 Virtual Symposium, an educational event tailored for case managers and disability management specialists eager to enhance their skills, network with others, and stay current. Continuing education on key issues such as adaptability, planning, and self-care will be open to professionals across allied health fields—including social work, nursing, and physical therapy. The 2024 Virtual Symposium provides a valuable platform for connecting with peers from diverse settings.

"National Case Management Week is a time to celebrate the incredible contributions of case managers who are at the heart of client advocacy," said MaryBeth Kurland, MPA, CAE, ICE-CCP, the Commission's CEO. "We are committed to empowering case managers by providing access to quality educational programming related to the current practice."

As part of the week-long celebration, the Commission is also sponsoring a competition with Allnurses.com, inviting case managers to answer three thought-provoking questions for a chance to win a $50 VISA e-gift card. Submissions are due by October 30, 2024.

In the spirit of Case Management Week, the Commission continuously works with like-minded organizations that benefit case managers nationwide. Most recently, the Commission formalized a collaboration with the Population Health Alliance (PHA). The Commission's collaboration with PHA aims to advance both organizations' missions, bringing enhanced benefits to PHA's members and CCMC's certificants. Together, the Commission and PHA will co-produce an upcoming CMLearning Network® webinar, "Leveraging Technology and Data Analytics to Improve Case Management in Population Health Programs."

Additionally, the Commission has engaged with All In Solutions, LLC, (AIS), a Department of Veterans Affairs CVE certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business and Woman Owned Small Business headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, that works closely with federal agencies like the VA, Department of Defense, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services by providing IT support, managing services, and handling applications to keep operations running smoothly.

"Collaborations offer another pathway for the Commission to demonstrate its dedication to growth and innovation, offering fresh perspectives and vital resources for professionals," Kurland said. "The goal is to equip case managers with the education and professional development opportunities that demonstrate their ability to deliver exceptional care."

"The collaborative between All In Solutions and the Commission represents a critical step in ensuring that our veterans receive the highest standard of care," said Allison Hickey, president & CEO of AIC and Brigadier General (Ret.), USAF and former Undersecretary for Benefits in the Department of Veterans Affairs. "By equipping VA case managers with best-in-class training and certification resources, we are addressing the complex needs of veterans with the professionalism and expertise they deserve." The collaboration offers VA case managers access to a comprehensive suite of Commission resources, including Certification 360 On Demand, one year of access to the Case Management Body of Knowledge® resource, practice exam, and mobile app, all designed to elevate their skills in serving veterans.

During Case Management Week and throughout the year, the Commission seeks ways to encourage, engage, and empower case managers. Like-minded organizations that are interested in working collaboratively to support and promote professional and board-certified case managers are encouraged to reach out to the Commission to discuss potential synergies and opportunities for advancing the profession and building a future ready workforce.

