CASE Receives Construction Media Alliance Marketing Award for 'Best Use of Social Media'

"The next generation in CASE's 180-year history focuses on a single goal: helping customers get more work done, easier and more profitably than ever before," says Rebecca Bortner, director of marketing, CASE Construction Equipment, North America. "Our strategic approach in social media is to bring to life our campaign tagline, 'No One Will Outwork Us' to earn customers' trust and help their businesses thrive in relatable, yet creative ways."

The linchpin of The New CASE campaign is the brand's Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram platforms. Content on those channels embraces the industry-known color of hi-vis yellow as a creative hook and declarative headlines to stand apart.

"Although CASE has 180 years of experience in the earthmoving business, we are making moves with the speed and agility of a startup," says Bortner. "We're honored that our peers in the construction industry found this effort and specifically our work in the social-media space award-worthy."

