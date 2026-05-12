Case Report Demonstrates Successful Use of Freeze-Dried Mother's Own Milk for Post-Discharge Caloric Fortification in Medically Complex Infant

"Giving moms the power to provide their own milk for their baby's nutrition, even in the most complex medical situations, really helps them in healing from the trauma of the NICU. I think as word spreads, the potential here is truly limitless," said Amy Kimbell, MD. Post this

Within 24 hours of transitioning to FDMOM fortification, symptoms of discomfort, abdominal distention, and increased stooling resolved, and the parents reported significant improvements in the infant's overall demeanor and sleeping schedule. Tolerating the FDMOM so well, the care team was able to rapidly advance feeds to +6 kcal/oz. Remarkably in contrast to slow growth typical of infants with this condition, the infant demonstrated rapid catch-up growth over 86 days, rising from the 24th to the 66th percentile for weight-for-age.

A New Option for Infants Who Cannot Tolerate Traditional Fortifiers

Infants recovering from complex gastrointestinal surgery often require prolonged fortification to support growth, yet many struggle with intolerance to commercial cow milk-based products. The published case highlights the potential of FDMOM for certain infants under medical supervision.

"Fortifying with mom's own milk is a game changer for cardiac babies, for preterm babies, for so many populations. Giving moms the power to provide their own milk for their baby's nutrition - even in the most complex medical situations - really helps them in healing from the trauma of the NICU. I was blown away when I heard about what Milkify is doing and I think as word spreads, the potential here is truly limitless," said Amy Kimbell, MD, Neonatologist, Rady Children's Hospital.

When deemed appropriate by an infant's clinician, caloric fortification with FDMOM can help maintain an exclusive maternal milk diet while delivering the additional calories and nutrients needed for recovery.

"This case underscores the clinical potential of freeze-dried mother's own milk as a well-tolerated fortification option for fragile infants who cannot tolerate standard products," said Allyson Ward, NNP, Medical Director, Milkify. "We are proud to support research that expands safe, human-milk–based strategies for medically complex infants."

SafeDry™: A Contact-Free, Clinically Aligned Process

Milkify's SafeDry™ technology freeze-dries human milk with no contact with equipment. This patented process prevents contamination during processing and enables full traceability of each individual unit. Milkify's freeze-drying process preserves the milk's key nutritional and bioactive components, and when paired with Milkify's nutritional analysis service, enables personalized, targeted fortification to specific caloric densities. The case report demonstrates how FDMOM can be used under medical supervision to increase caloric density while maintaining the immunological and developmental benefits of mother's own milk.

Peer-Reviewed Evidence Supporting a Human-Milk–Only Pathway

The publication marks the first documented use of FDMOM for post-discharge fortification in a medically complex infant and adds to the growing body of evidence supporting human-milk–based nutritional strategies for vulnerable populations.

The full case report, "Freeze-Dried Mother's Own Milk for Novel Fortification in a Late Preterm Infant with Complicated Intestinal Atresia and Congenital Shortened Bowel," is available open access through Thieme Medical Publishers.

About Milkify

Leading the industry since 2019, Milkify is the FDA-registered and cGMP-certified provider of breast milk freeze-drying services. The Company is dedicated to helping parents provide the best possible nutrition to their infants: human milk. Using its patented, contact-free freeze-drying process (SafeDry™), Milkify transforms breast milk into a shelf-stable powder that is easier to store, use, and transport. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Milkify has served over 15,000 families in all 50 states and is committed to moving infant nutrition forward in a safe and responsible way.

Media Contact

Bradley Hein, Milkify Medical, 1 720.201.7605, [email protected], https://milkifymedical.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Milkify Medical