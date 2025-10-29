Case strategy software emerges as a competitive advantage in litigation according to new research

Survey of partners and senior lawyers by industry analyst firm Ari Kaplan Advisors shows AI-driven, unified approach to litigation management will be essential to success

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ari Kaplan Advisors, a legal industry advisory firm, and Opus 2, a global legal software and solutions provider, today announced the release of a new report that explores market trends, the use of technology by litigators, and the growing value of AI-driven case strategy technology.

The report, The Emergence of Case Strategy Technology as a Competitive Advantage in an Evolving Litigation Landscape, is based on data gathered during interviews with partners and senior litigators at leading law firms.

Key findings and analysis include:

Case strategy technology is emerging as a distinct and essential category

From accelerating time-consuming tasks to gaining faster access to insights and evidence, 87% of participants agreed that AI-enhanced case strategy technology is a competitive advantage, and 84% said it can influence positive outcomes.

AI continues to transform the litigation lifecycle

Among the senior lawyers surveyed, 81% believe that AI-enabled tech will be required for them to remain competitive in litigation over the next year. Currently, 61% report routinely using AI to assist with their day-to-day work, and 58% say AI meets or exceeds expectations. The most common use cases for AI in litigation management are document analysis, transcript management, chronology creation, and case strategy.

Integrating case management and case strategy capabilities

Analysis in the report indicates that unifying case management and case strategy workflows in a single platform can accelerate insights, improve collaboration, and support faster decision-making throughout the case lifecycle.

"Litigation teams are facing rising caseloads, growing data volumes, and increasingly sophisticated adversaries," said Ari Kaplan, principal of Ari Kaplan Advisors. "This research shows that AI-enhanced case strategy tools, like Opus 2, are helping lawyers meet those demands by accelerating insight and enabling more effective advocacy."

Offering data-driven perspectives into how partners, litigators, and senior lawyers engage with technology and AI currently, the report also provides a look into the future. It also includes a deep, research-informed analysis of key tech-centric topics like delivering client value with software, overcoming barriers to innovation, interpreting and acting on data, and shifting litigation and market trends.

"As a long-time leader in commercial disputes software and services, Opus 2 has worked closely with lawyers to develop solutions that empower them to focus on what matters most, which is maximizing the value they deliver to clients," said Beau Wysong, senior vice president of global marketing at Opus 2. "This research highlights how important AI-enhanced case strategy technology is to that pursuit, especially as it relates to crafting winning narratives and gaining a competitive advantage."

