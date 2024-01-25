Case Study: EEG Digital Biomarkers in Neuropsychiatric Clinical Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurements of disease progression, the platform captures large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time. Post this

Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurements of disease progression, the platform captures large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time. The data is collected across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home using an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus aims to simplify and improve the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.

Join this webinar to learn how to leverage neuroassessment platforms to advance novel therapeutics focused on neuropsychiatric conditions.

Join Snezana Milanovic, MD, MSc, Senior Director, Translational Medicine and Early Development, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.; and Alison Buick, PhD, Head of Global Business Development, Cumulus Neuroscience, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 12pm EST (11am CST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Case Study: EEG Digital Biomarkers in Neuropsychiatric Clinical Studies.

