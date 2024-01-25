Case Study: EEG Digital Biomarkers in Neuropsychiatric Clinical Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how digital biomarkers have the potential to transform neuropsychiatry, enabling personalized treatment. Attendees will learn about the power of longitudinal EEG data synchronized with behavioural assessment data. The featured speakers will discuss how EEG data may accelerate neuropsychiatric clinical studies, saving time and budget.
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar discussing digital biomarkers in neuropsychiatric trials, leveraging an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platform for enhanced treatment outcomes. Drugs for psychiatric conditions suffer some of the lowest approval rates when compared to other major therapeutic areas. Underlying factors may include complex and poorly understood etiology, which are heterogeneous in presentation, and underlying pathophysiology.
Additionally, traditional clinical studies fail to objectively assess cognitive function as part of patient eligibility criteria or stratify patients according to the presence or degree of cognitive impairment. Cognitive function assessments and electroencephalogram (EEG) enable the measurement of pharmacodynamic endpoints in early-stage, translational psychiatric studies; however, many studies do not leverage these tools today.
Designed to provide an industry-wide standard for real-world measurements of disease progression, the platform captures large amounts of real-world, clinical data repeated over time. The data is collected across multiple behavioral and physiological domains in the patient's home using an EEG headset synced to a novel, tablet-based neuro-assessment platform. Together with machine learning (ML) analytics and the world's largest database of annotated, longitudinal, neurofunctional data, Cumulus aims to simplify and improve the robustness of neuroscience clinical trials to provide the best and most cost-effective assessment of CNS treatment outcomes.
Join this webinar to learn how to leverage neuroassessment platforms to advance novel therapeutics focused on neuropsychiatric conditions.
Join Snezana Milanovic, MD, MSc, Senior Director, Translational Medicine and Early Development, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc.; and Alison Buick, PhD, Head of Global Business Development, Cumulus Neuroscience, for the live webinar on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 12pm EST (11am CST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Case Study: EEG Digital Biomarkers in Neuropsychiatric Clinical Studies.
