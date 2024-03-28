Case Study House #18 - Arts and Architecture Magazine 1940s - '60s Design Series

Starting in 1945, Arts and Architecture magazine sponsored some of the modern movement's most famous architects, including Richard Neutra, A. Quincy Jones and Pierre Koenig, to create a series of efficient houses that could be easily replicated for the postwar housing boom. Case Study House #18 is for sale and featured this week at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Modern-style architecture was very popular in the US and Europe between the 1930s and '60s, marked by a stark functional style, geometric lines, and steel-and-glass construction. Integration with the natural landscape is another common feature. Modernism was both an architectural movement and a social movement, which posited that buildings could be the answer to some deep-rooted social inequalities. It was inspired by the German Bauhaus school, which emphasized the standardized construction of apartments for factory workers. When the Nazis came to power, they shut down the school, and Bauhaus-founder Walter Gropius fled to the US, where he taught at Harvard and influenced the rise of the modernist movement. The American architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who called his style "Usonian" - a combination of USA, "utopian" and "organic social order" - was another strong influence. With the end of World War II, a need for homes for returning soldiers led to an explosion of modern architecture, especially in California.
Starting in 1945, Arts and Architecture magazine sponsored some of the modern movement's most famous architects, including Richard Neutra, A. Quincy Jones and Pierre Koenig, to create a series of efficient houses that could be easily replicated for the postwar housing boom. The homes were featured in the magazine in an iconic series of black-and-white photos taken by photographer Julius Shulman. Four of these homes: Case Studies #8, #9, #18, and #20 sit together on a bluff in the Pacific Palisades. Case Study #18, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is now for sale. The unique piece of architectural history, designed by Rodney Walker, is listed at $8.9 million.
The beautifully maintained, two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home overlooks the Pacific Ocean. Walls of glass offer big ocean views, and the stunning Will Rogers State Beach is only a two-minute walk away. Tall ceilings and an open floor plan in the dining/living areas provide airy, light-filled spaces and a quintessentially modern aesthetic. The ocean-view bedrooms are tranquil sanctuaries. The indoor-outdoor garden is a unique Rodney Walker touch. The oversize lot includes lush lawns, ocean-facing patios, and a sheltered play area surrounded by mature trees. The sale also includes plans for a second home, designed by Architectural Digest 100 starchitect Tom Kundig.
Pacific Palisades is an upscale LA neighborhood known for its Mediterranean climate, hilly topography, numerous hiking trails, excellent surf beaches, and iconic modern homes. Next door to bustling Santa Monica, it is a close-knit community with a small-town feel. Options for entertainment include the original Getty Villa, the Riviera Country Club, and Temescal Gateway Park. It is set apart from the hustle and bustle of the city but offers convenient freeway access to the Westside, Downtown LA, and Hollywood. Numerous A-listers including Bradley Cooper, Adam Sandler, Anthony Hopkins and NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard live in the neighborhood.
The listing is held by Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates.
