Casebook PBC Awarded a Spot on 2023 GovTech Top 100 List

"We are honored that GovTech recognized us as a top player," said Tristan Louis, CEO of Casebook and longtime internet activist. "Our team is committed to delivering the best possible solutions to help government agencies better serve their communities."

The GovTech 100 list is highly coveted, and being named to the list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Casebook team. With this recognition, Casebook looks forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the government sector for years to come.

About Casebook PBC

Initially incubated by the Annie E.Casey Foundation, Casebook PBC is a proven SaaS human services platform. Its technology solutions are the response to frustration among human services professionals and leaders who have struggled with antiquated information systems. As a result, Casebook developed a configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use software in close partnership with human services practitioners. Its solutions evolve with policy and practice in child welfare and human services to provide the best-in-class experience.

