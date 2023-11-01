Casebook PBC, a leading SaaS platform for human and social services, has been named to the GovTech 100 list by Government Technology Magazine
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casebook PBC, a leading SaaS platform for human and social services, has been named to the GovTech 100 list by Government Technology Magazine. The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.
Casebook has established itself as a leader in human services technology by offering a range of products and services that are designed to streamline processes and improve efficiency for government agencies. From cloud-based software to data analytics and project management tools like workflows, Casebook has a proven track record of delivering results for its clients.
"We are honored that GovTech recognized us as a top player," said Tristan Louis, CEO of Casebook and longtime internet activist. "Our team is committed to delivering the best possible solutions to help government agencies better serve their communities."
The GovTech 100 list is highly coveted, and being named to the list is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Casebook team. With this recognition, Casebook looks forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the government sector for years to come.
About Casebook PBC
Initially incubated by the Annie E.Casey Foundation, Casebook PBC is a proven SaaS human services platform. Its technology solutions are the response to frustration among human services professionals and leaders who have struggled with antiquated information systems. As a result, Casebook developed a configurable, intuitive, and easy-to-use software in close partnership with human services practitioners. Its solutions evolve with policy and practice in child welfare and human services to provide the best-in-class experience.
Richard Laermer, RLM PR, 212-741-5106 x216, [email protected], https://rlmpr.com/
