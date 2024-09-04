Casebook PBC Empowers Nonprofits with New Funding Tracking Feature

Today, Casebook PBC, the innovator of human services software, is unveiling its Funding Sources Tool to streamline critical case management data for easier funding reporting and transparency. Post this

In 2023, charitable donations from Americans reached an impressive $557 billion. Yet, with inflation eating into that generosity, nonprofits need to be more diligent than ever in funds management. Casebook's Funding Sources Tool provides nonprofits a clear, accurate view of how every dollar is spent, ensuring that funds are used to their fullest potential to benefit the communities they serve.

Features of Casebook's Funding Sources Tool include:

Easy Integration: Nonprofits can now easily enter key details—like fund names, amounts, and applicable services—and instantly tie these to client services and case management.

Quick Fixes: If a service gets assigned to the wrong fund, Casebook flags it, so staff can quickly correct it, keeping everything accurate.

Smart Budgeting: The tool automatically calculates total spending per fund and shows the remaining balance, helping staff manage budgets more effectively.

Less Paperwork, More Impact: With a user-friendly interface, staff can quickly access financial data and generate reports, freeing up more time to focus on what really matters—helping people.

Building Trust: By clearly showing how funds are making a difference, nonprofits can strengthen their relationships with funders, encouraging continued support.

"We are looking forward to using Casebook's new tool, which will allow us to link services to a funding source, enhancing our ability to track our spending and maintain compliance," said Rachel Mohr-Richards, Executive Director of Los Alamos JJAB. "It is another tool to help guide us with finances, which will ultimately lead to better outcomes for our clients."

Casebook has helped nearly 400 organizations serve over 250,000 individuals. For more information about the company's approach, visit https://www.casebook.net/.

About Casebook PBC

Casebook PBC is the innovator of human services software, improving outcomes for organizations and the people they serve. With its configurable, easy-to-use SaaS solution, Casebook PBC empowers government agencies and nonprofits of all sizes by providing them with the tools to control everything from intake to case management while delivering reliable data about the effectiveness of their programs. By centralizing tracking, communication, and faster reporting, Casebook PBC reduces operational costs, fosters internal collaboration, and helps the helpers accelerate an end to poverty.

Media Contact

Aimee Eichelberger, Superior Public Relations, 312.952.1528, [email protected], http://www.superior-pr.com

SOURCE Casebook PBC