Casebook PBC Helps Nonprofits Serve Over 250,000 Individuals

Casebook PBC, the innovator of human services software, is announcing 200% year-over-year growth, including serving more than a quarter of a million individuals on its SaaS solution that centralizes tracking, communication, and reporting. Post this

Casebook has supported its over 350 customers by documenting nearly 100,000 service enrollments across 75,000 cases. With Casebook's configurable software, organizations can more easily collect essential data and streamline client care information. By eliminating the challenge of scattered information, Casebook delivers access to all relevant client, case, program and provider details for seamless, coordinated care. In addition, Casebook generates tailored reports in a fraction of the time, empowering leaders to make data-driven decisions and demonstrate the impact of their services more effectively.

"Human services agencies are tasked with helping some of the most vulnerable of our population, and Casebook's goal is to support them in providing necessary services to their clients faster and more efficiently, leading to more positive experiences and outcomes," said Tristan Louis, President and CEO of Casebook PBC. "The significant reduction in time spent on administrative tasks means less burnout and a greater ability to serve those in need."

To learn more about Casebook PBC and its approach, visit https://www.casebook.net/

About Casebook PBC

Casebook PBC is the innovator of human services software, improving outcomes for organizations and the people they serve. With its configurable, easy-to-use SaaS solution, Casebook PBC empowers government agencies and nonprofits of all sizes by providing them with the tools to control everything from intake to case management while delivering reliable data about the effectiveness of their programs. By centralizing tracking, communication, and faster reporting, Casebook PBC reduces operational costs, fosters internal collaboration, and helps the helpers accelerate an end to poverty.

Media Contact

Aimee Eichelberger, Superior Public Relations, 312.952.1528, [email protected], http://www.superior-pr.com

SOURCE Casebook PBC