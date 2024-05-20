Casebook PBC Helps Nonprofits Serve Over 250,000 Individuals

Innovator of Human Services Software Streamlines Operations and Improves Outcomes for Nearly 400 Organizations Nationwide
NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Casebook PBC, the innovator of human services software, is announcing 200% year-over-year growth, including serving more than a quarter of a million individuals on its SaaS solution that centralizes tracking, communication, and reporting. Led by overwhelming demand for technology customized to support the unique needs of this industry, Casebook is helping nonprofit organizations and government agencies reduce operational costs and improve outcomes, as well as deliver greater fundraising and grant writing success. A recent survey showed that Casebook software reduced the time spent on program audits by 66%, allowing staff to focus on other critical aspects of their roles.
"Casebook has been instrumental in our organizational operations as we expanded our capacity to serve four times as many students who are not on track to graduate," said Elizabeth Senn-Alvey, Executive Director of The Book Works. "In addition to increasing efficiencies and giving staff important information when needed, it allows us to better manage partner agency relationships. With Casebook, we can quickly and accurately provide necessary data for funding applications that support our work."
Casebook has supported its over 350 customers by documenting nearly 100,000 service enrollments across 75,000 cases. With Casebook's configurable software, organizations can more easily collect essential data and streamline client care information. By eliminating the challenge of scattered information, Casebook delivers access to all relevant client, case, program and provider details for seamless, coordinated care. In addition, Casebook generates tailored reports in a fraction of the time, empowering leaders to make data-driven decisions and demonstrate the impact of their services more effectively.
"Human services agencies are tasked with helping some of the most vulnerable of our population, and Casebook's goal is to support them in providing necessary services to their clients faster and more efficiently, leading to more positive experiences and outcomes," said Tristan Louis, President and CEO of Casebook PBC. "The significant reduction in time spent on administrative tasks means less burnout and a greater ability to serve those in need."
About Casebook PBC
Casebook PBC is the innovator of human services software, improving outcomes for organizations and the people they serve. With its configurable, easy-to-use SaaS solution, Casebook PBC empowers government agencies and nonprofits of all sizes by providing them with the tools to control everything from intake to case management while delivering reliable data about the effectiveness of their programs. By centralizing tracking, communication, and faster reporting, Casebook PBC reduces operational costs, fosters internal collaboration, and helps the helpers accelerate an end to poverty.
