Casebook PBC Launches Groundbreaking Gender Identity Feature to Support the Future of Inclusivity for Nonprofits

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This weekend marked the start of Pride Month to celebrate and recognize the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community. Today, Casebook PBC, the innovator of human services software, is helping to promote better diversity and inclusivity practices for nonprofit organizations with the launch of its Gender Identity Options feature for client intake forms. The new feature aligns with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) standards to ensure compliance and support for both administration and clients. In addition to including a variety of gender identity options, Casebook allows users to select multiple identity categories to ensure every person is supported.

"We recognize that all people today must feel seen and respected in order to be supported and served in the right ways, and this is especially true for nonprofits and human services organizations," said Tristan Louis, President and CEO of Casebook PBC. "People no longer define themselves as one single identity, so by enabling users to select multiple identities, Casebook is capturing the beauty of the whole person with technology that acknowledges the world we live in today and lets individuals define themselves across more than one dimension. This feature underscores Casebook's commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for all while reinforcing our mission of improving outcomes for organizations and the people they serve."

The Gender Identity Options feature ensures organizations have accurate data to better understand the demographics of their clients, identify service disparities and inform policy decisions, while also maintaining compliance. Casebook offers a wide range of pre-seeded values that reflect diverse gender identities and expressions including woman, man, non-binary, transgender, questioning, and culturally specific identities, as well as options such as "Doesn't know" and "Prefers not to answer," to respect an individuals' privacy and autonomy. Most notably, Casebook allows users to select multiple categories to deliver options that are reflective and accurate of each person, including the multifaceted components of their identity journey. Users can even opt-out of providing this information without feeling pressured or marginalized.

By having pre-seeded values aligned with HUD standards, Casebook is reducing friction during data entry by allowing users to easily select the options that best reflect them, without explanations or limitations. This streamlined process enhances user satisfaction and engagement so organizations get the most value from the Casebook solution.

Casebook's configurable software centralizes tracking, communication, and reporting into one platform to help organizations more easily collect essential data and streamline client care information. The company recently announced it has served more than 250,000 individuals with its solution and is supporting over 350 organizations nationwide.

