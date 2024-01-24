Casebook PBC Recognized in Government Technology's GovTech 100 List for 2024

Recognition in the GovTech 100 for over 5 years running is a testament to the dedication Casebook PBC has to excellence. Developed with a deep understanding of the complexities of human and social services, Casebook is designed to meet the unique needs of professionals in this challenging field. As a SaaS platform, it offers unparalleled flexibility, security, and efficiency, enabling agencies to manage their operations more effectively and deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve.

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casebook PBC, the pioneering developers behind the innovative Casebook software, is proud to announce its inclusion in the esteemed GovTech 100 list for 2024. This prestigious recognition, curated annually by Government Technology, highlights the top 100 companies significantly impacting state and local government IT landscapes in the United States.