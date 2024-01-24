Casebook PBC Recognized in Government Technology's GovTech 100 List for 2024

Recognition in the GovTech 100 for over 5 years running is a testament to the dedication Casebook PBC has to excellence. Developed with a deep understanding of the complexities of human and social services, Casebook is designed to meet the unique needs of professionals in this challenging field. As a SaaS platform, it offers unparalleled flexibility, security, and efficiency, enabling agencies to manage their operations more effectively and deliver better outcomes for the communities they serve.
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casebook PBC, the pioneering developers behind the innovative Casebook software, is proud to announce its inclusion in the esteemed GovTech 100 list for 2024. This prestigious recognition, curated annually by Government Technology, highlights the top 100 companies significantly impacting state and local government IT landscapes in the United States.
The GovTech 100 list is a well-respected government technology list, identifying trailblazers and leaders who are not just serving but transforming state and local government agencies through technology. Casebook PBC's selection for this list underscores the company's commitment to revolutionizing human and social services through its state-of-the-art SaaS platform, Casebook.
This recognition from GovTech 100 is a testament to Casebook PBC's vision of leveraging technology to make a tangible difference in the lives of those served by government agencies. The inclusion in this list is not just an honor; it is a reminder of the important work that lies ahead in our mission to support and empower social service agencies across the country.
About Casebook PBC
Casebook PBC is a forward-thinking technology company focused on developing software solutions for human and social service sectors. Our flagship product, Casebook, exemplifies our commitment to creating user-friendly, impactful tools that improve the delivery of essential services to communities nationwide.
Media Contact
Joshua Cruz, Casebook PBC, 646-823-8114, [email protected], https://www.casebook.net
