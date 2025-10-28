Casechek Featured in KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight for Bill-Only Automation

"Hospitals deserve complete visibility and control over implant spend. We built Casechek to align clinical and financial data so teams can automate the Bill-Only workflow, eliminate rework, and solidify payment integrity." — Matt Brandt, Founder & CEO, Casechek Post this

Key findings (n=9; limited data):

Interviewed customers gave Casechek an overall performance score of 97.0 on a 100-point scale — notably higher than the Best in KLAS software average of 80.6

All respondents (100%) said they would buy again, reflecting strong satisfaction among early adopters

Customer also gave A-range ratings for likelihood to recommend, product works as promoted, and implementation quality

All findings are based on limited data; sample sizes as noted by KLAS.

KLAS reports that interviewed customers cited benefits in automation, billing accuracy, and visibility into implant spend, areas where Casechek is helping health systems improve control and reduce administrative burden.

"Hospitals deserve complete visibility and control over implant spend," said Matt Brandt, Founder & CEO, Casechek. "We built Casechek to align clinical and financial data so teams can automate the Bill-Only workflow, eliminate rework, and solidify payment integrity. We appreciate KLAS capturing early customer experiences in this Spotlight."

A customer interviewed by KLAS commented:

"The biggest outcome we are seeing from Casechek is visibility into data. Before we had the platform, we didn't have visibility, and we really had no way of quantifying anything. We didn't truly know how much we were spending a year with which vendors, how many Bill-Only implants we were doing, how well the clinical side was documenting things at the point of use, and which vendors were submitting things on time or late. We had hidden spending. We wanted a tool that gave us visibility into the data, and we are definitely getting that with Casechek."

– Director, Casechek 2025 Emerging Company Spotlight, October 2025 (KLAS Research)

Source:

KLAS Research, "Casechek 2025 — Reducing Billing Errors & Workflow Inefficiencies Through Automated Integration & Real-Time Data Visibility," Emerging Company Spotlight, October 2025.

Results are designated limited data by KLAS based on sample size; statements can be independently verified by other KLAS customers via KLAS Research. Content focuses solely on Casechek and does not reference competitors. No live-site data or altered charts are used.

About Casechek:

Casechek helps health systems automate complex Bill-Only and procurement-to-payment workflows by synchronizing clinical and financial data across the EHR and ERP to improve accuracy, speed, and visibility. Casechek maintains SOC 2 Type 2 and HIPAA compliance.

