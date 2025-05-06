CaseCruzer Has Teamed up With Pelican Products to Develop a Mobile VR Headset Charging Station

This new charging solution gives organizations the flexibility to deploy VR gear wherever it's needed—fully powered and protected. Post this

As organizations increasingly adopt immersive VR tools for onboarding, medical simulation, engineering, and team-based training, the CaseCruzer station ensures that up to ten headsets remain fully charged, organized, and protected - whether in a corporate setting or deployed in the field. Training centers, healthcare providers, and remote teams can now manage their VR equipment more efficiently and securely, with less worry about damage, disorganization, or battery depletion.

The 10-Pack VR Headset Charging Station features:

- 10 surge-protected USB-C charging ports

- Universal compatibility with most leading VR headsets (including Meta Quest, Pico, HTC Vive, and others)

- 110V AC input for standard wall outlets

- Dual-lid design to enable safe heat dissipation while deterring theft

- Built-in cable management and secure internal power supply storage

- Optional foam insert customization for a variety of headset models

Built with the trusted Pelican shell, the case is designed to withstand rough handling, environmental stress, and frequent transport without compromising internal safety or charging functionality. Each element is thoughtfully engineered to simplify logistics, reduce downtime, and maximize performance in mission-critical environments. The charging station always performs reliably, no matter the setting. It's ideal for high-demand deployments and fast-paced operational setups, ensuring professionals always have equipment ready and operationally secure, even under the most challenging conditions encountered in the field.

"VR is transforming how professionals learn, collaborate, and innovate," says Tatiana Briceno, spokesperson for CaseCruzer. "This new charging solution gives organizations the flexibility to deploy VR gear wherever it's needed—fully powered and protected."

For more information about the CaseCruzer USB-C VR Headset Charging Station, visit www.CaseCruzer.com or call (800) 440-9925.

