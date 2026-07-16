Casefleet Launches Interactive Agentic AI for Document Renaming and Tagging in Real Time

See what the AI is doing while it is doing it, and steer it before a small pattern becomes a big problem across thousands of documents. Post this

Casefleet's agentic document organization takes a different approach. The AI agent renames and tags documents in front of the attorney, showing its decisions in real time as it works through the record. If the attorney sees the agent misinterpreting a document type, applying the wrong issue tag, or naming files in a pattern that does not fit the case, they can intervene immediately, correcting the direction before the same mistake repeats across the rest of the documents. The result is a document organization workflow where the attorney is a participant in the AI's work, not a cleanup crew afterward.

Batch processing puts the attorney in the position of cleaning up an AI's mistakes after the fact, and that is the wrong workflow," said Jeff Kerr, CEO of Casefleet and a former litigator. "Our agentic organization lets you see what the AI is doing while it is doing it, and steer it before a small pattern becomes a big problem across thousands of documents. That is how you build trust with a litigation team, and it is how you get AI adopted in cases where accuracy is everything."

Why This Matters in Litigation

Litigators operate under conditions where document naming and categorization decisions carry downstream consequences. A misclassified deposition transcript can be missed in a tag-based search. A batch of misnamed medical records can slow production. Tagging patterns established at intake become the backbone of chronology building, evidence review, and expert preparation for the rest of the case. Building this work into an interactive workflow, rather than a batch job to be audited later, keeps the attorney's judgment where it belongs: at the front of the process, not the end of it.

Availability

Agentic document organization is available now on Casefleet's Advanced AI plan. Attorneys can start a free trial with no credit card required at casefleet.com.

About Casefleet

Casefleet is an AI-powered case analysis and litigation management platform designed for litigators and investigation teams. The platform helps attorneys organize facts, documents, transcripts, and evidence into searchable chronologies with AI-assisted document review, fact extraction, and source-cited analysis. Learn more at casefleet.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Kerr, CEO, Casefleet, 1 800) 968-3994, [email protected], www.casefleet.com

SOURCE Casefleet