Casefleet Launches Interactive Agentic AI for Document Renaming and Tagging in Real Time

New capability replaces the industry-standard batch tagging approach, letting litigation teams observe AI decisions as they happen and course-correct before errors compound across thousands of case documents
ATLANTA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Casefleet, the AI-powered case analysis and litigation management platform, today announced the launch of agentic document organization, a live renaming and tagging capability that lets attorneys observe and guide the AI's decisions as it works through case files. The approach departs from the industry-standard model, in which AI tagging runs as a batch job in the background and errors only surface once the entire process is complete.
Document renaming and tagging is one of the most consequential setup tasks in a litigation matter. Poorly named files get lost in searches. Miscategorized documents fail to surface in the right places. Inconsistent tagging patterns undermine chronology building, discovery review, and eventually production. Existing AI tools handle this work as a batch process running behind the scenes: the attorney uploads documents, waits, and often discovers only after the batch finishes that a category was misapplied, a naming convention was off, or an entire issue tag was missed across hundreds of files. Cleaning up those errors frequently takes longer than the tagging itself would have.
Casefleet's agentic document organization takes a different approach. The AI agent renames and tags documents in front of the attorney, showing its decisions in real time as it works through the record. If the attorney sees the agent misinterpreting a document type, applying the wrong issue tag, or naming files in a pattern that does not fit the case, they can intervene immediately, correcting the direction before the same mistake repeats across the rest of the documents. The result is a document organization workflow where the attorney is a participant in the AI's work, not a cleanup crew afterward.
Batch processing puts the attorney in the position of cleaning up an AI's mistakes after the fact, and that is the wrong workflow," said Jeff Kerr, CEO of Casefleet and a former litigator. "Our agentic organization lets you see what the AI is doing while it is doing it, and steer it before a small pattern becomes a big problem across thousands of documents. That is how you build trust with a litigation team, and it is how you get AI adopted in cases where accuracy is everything."
Why This Matters in Litigation
Litigators operate under conditions where document naming and categorization decisions carry downstream consequences. A misclassified deposition transcript can be missed in a tag-based search. A batch of misnamed medical records can slow production. Tagging patterns established at intake become the backbone of chronology building, evidence review, and expert preparation for the rest of the case. Building this work into an interactive workflow, rather than a batch job to be audited later, keeps the attorney's judgment where it belongs: at the front of the process, not the end of it.
Availability
Agentic document organization is available now on Casefleet's Advanced AI plan. Attorneys can start a free trial with no credit card required at casefleet.com.
About Casefleet
Casefleet is an AI-powered case analysis and litigation management platform designed for litigators and investigation teams. The platform helps attorneys organize facts, documents, transcripts, and evidence into searchable chronologies with AI-assisted document review, fact extraction, and source-cited analysis. Learn more at casefleet.com.
Media Contact
Jeff Kerr, CEO, Casefleet, 1 800) 968-3994, [email protected], www.casefleet.com
SOURCE Casefleet
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