Casefleet's Agentic AI Builds Litigation-Ready Case Chronologies in Minutes

Our agentic fact extraction does that work the way a careful associate would: reading the documents, pulling the facts, citing the source pages. Post this

Casefleet's agentic fact extraction changes the starting point. Rather than assisting an attorney fact by fact, the AI agent works through uploaded case files based on the attorney's initial instructions, identifying relevant facts, dating them, linking each one to the exact source page it came from, and assembling them into a structured chronology with the same attributes a human-built fact record would carry: dates, descriptions, source citations, and connections to case issues.

Chronology building is some of the most valuable work in a case, and also some of the most time-consuming," said Jeff Kerr, CEO of Casefleet and a former litigator. "Our agentic fact extraction does that work the way a careful associate would: reading the documents, pulling the facts, citing the relevant pages. The difference is that it finishes in minutes, and the attorney steps in at the review stage instead of the data entry stage."

Built to the Standard of Human Fact Work:

A common limitation of AI document tools is output that looks like a summary rather than a usable case work product. Casefleet's agentic extraction was built to produce facts in the same format litigation teams already rely on inside the platform: each fact carries a date, a description, a citation to the precise page of the source document, and links to the related witnesses and parties, and links to the relevant issues in the case. Attorneys can review, edit, accept, or discard facts the same way they would handle a chronology drafted by a team member.

Availability:

Agentic fact extraction is available now to all Casefleet users with an Advanced AI plan. Attorneys can start a free trial with no credit card required at casefleet.com.

About Casefleet:

Casefleet is an AI-powered case analysis and litigation management platform designed for litigators and investigation teams. The platform helps attorneys organize facts, documents, transcripts, and evidence into searchable chronologies with AI-assisted document review, fact extraction, and source-cited analysis. Learn more at: www.casefleet.com.

Media Contact:

Jeff Kerr CEO, Casefleet [email protected]

Media Contact

Jeff Kerr, Casefleet, 1 (800) 968-3994, [email protected], www.casefleet.com

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SOURCE Casefleet