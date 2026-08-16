Caseflicks Takes On Quimbee With 200× the Case Coverage, Five-Minute Video Explainers, and an $8.99 Price Tag

"Every legal study aid competes on the same 500 famous cases, but professors assign thousands of cases nobody summarizes. That gap is exactly where students need help most — so that's where we built." — Carson McCue, Founder Post this

The coverage gap is the headline number. Quimbee, the category's dominant player, offers roughly 47,400 written case briefs. Caseflicks searches a database of more than 10 million court opinions — over 200 times the coverage — reaching the lower-court and rarely summarized cases that leave students stranded when a professor assigns something off the beaten path. And when an assigned case hasn't been covered yet, subscribers don't wait: Caseflicks generates the brief, video, and quiz on demand.

"Nothing is worse than searching for your assigned case the night before class and getting zero results," said Carson McCue, founder of Caseflicks. "That moment is why we built this. If a professor can assign it, we want a student to be able to watch it, understand it, and get quizzed on it — for less than the price of two coffees a month."

Caseflicks is built around a three-step workflow: watch the video for the lay of the land, read the opinion with that context already in view, then take a quiz to find out what actually stuck — before the cold call finds out for you. And where most study aids stop at the majority opinion, Caseflicks digs into the reasoning of concurrences and dissents, the material professors love to probe and exams love to test.

The free tier is unusually generous for the category: every completed written brief is free to read, no account required, and selected cases include free videos and quizzes. Full access — every video, every quiz, plus on-demand generation across the entire library — runs $8.99 per month, cancel anytime.

Caseflicks works for 1L core courses, upper-level classes, and seminars alike, and is available now at https://caseflicks.com. To see it in action, check out the classic contracts case Hawkins v. McGee — the famous "hairy hand" case that greets nearly every 1L — at https://caseflicks.com/cases/3574015.

Media Contact

Carson McCue, Caseflicks, 1 7025967344, [email protected], caseflicks.com

SOURCE Caseflicks