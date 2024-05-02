Casemore Gallery Presents Comprehensive Retrospective Exhibition Featuring Todd Hido

Casemore Gallery Presents: "Some Polar Expiation, an Enormous Cat, a Complete Collection of Cinematic Houses at Night, a Starlet, a Mentor, some Assorted Reveries & a Message from the Future" Photographs by Todd Hido

[ San Francisco, CA, April 30] Casemore Gallery unveils "Some Polar Expiation, an Enormous Cat, a Complete Collection of Cinematic Houses at Night, a Starlet, a Mentor, some Assorted Reveries & a Message from the Future," a comprehensive retrospective of Todd Hido's photographic work. Hosted at the expansive Minnesota Street Project, the exhibition features selections from Hido's latest series, "The End Sends Advance Warning," alongside his seminal "House Hunting" collection and pivotal works from his career.

Born in Kent, Ohio, in 1968, Todd Hido's vision emerges from his meticulous exploration of suburban landscapes, as seen in his acclaimed series, "House Hunting." Revealing the eerie twilight melancholy beneath American suburbia's veneer, Hido captures scenes suffused with silent turmoil and existential yearning.

Included in the exhibition is "Dad On The Bed," an image by the late Larry Sultan, a cherished mentor to Hido. Reflecting on Sultan's influence, Hido remarks, "House Hunting was born in part from his mentorship," underscoring Sultan's impact on his artistic vision.

"The End Sends Advance Warning" transports viewers to ethereal landscapes, offering a reflection on hope amidst a tumultuous world. Todd Hido's celebrated career has been showcased globally, influencing both fine art photography and cinematic productions.

Renowned for his hauntingly evocative images of suburban landscapes, Todd Hido's work has been exhibited internationally and is held in numerous collections.

Dedicated to showcasing innovative works, Casemore Gallery provides a dynamic platform for artistic exploration.

Title: "Some Polar Expiation, an Enormous Cat, a Complete Collection of Cinematic Houses at Night, a Starlet, a Mentor, some Assorted Reveries & a Message from the Future: Photographs by Todd Hido"

On View: May 4 - June 29, 2024

Location: Minnesota Street Project, 1150 25th Street

Opening Reception and Book Signing: Saturday, May 4, 5-7pm

