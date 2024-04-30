Caseproof Acquires AccessAlly to Broaden Its Suite of WordPress Tools in Membership and Learning System Management

Caseproof has acquired AccessAlly, expanding its suite of WordPress-based tools with enhanced functionalities for learning management and membership platforms. This strategic move aims to broaden the digital capabilities offered to educators and online entrepreneurs.

CEDAR CITY, Utah, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Caseproof, a leader in WordPress-based software solutions, announced its acquisition of AccessAlly, a robust learning management system and sophisticated membership platform.

This strategic acquisition is set to expand Caseproof's existing suite of tools, enhancing its offerings with AccessAlly's specialized functionalities while continuing to operate under its own brand within the Caseproof portfolio.

Blair Williams, CEO of Caseproof and creator of MemberPress, expressed his excitement about the acquisition: "We are thrilled to welcome AccessAlly into the Caseproof family. This addition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive tools for online entrepreneurs and educators. With AccessAlly's innovative technology, we can now offer even more powerful and flexible solutions to our users."

Founded in 2012 by Robin Li and Nathalie Lussier, AccessAlly has made significant inroads in the online education sector with its WordPress plugin that supports over 2.5 million users. The platform is acclaimed for its intuitive course-building tools, comprehensive CRM integrations, and dynamic content delivery capabilities.

The acquisition is part of Caseproof's broader strategy to expand its reach and capabilities within the digital content space. By integrating AccessAlly's technologies, Caseproof aims to address the diverse needs of its growing customer base, from individual creators to large institutions.

Additionally, AccessAlly will join the WPBeginner Growth Fund, spearheaded by Syed Balkhi, which is expected to further its innovation and leadership in the membership and Learning Management System (LMS) sectors within the WordPress community.

Blair Williams concluded, "With this acquisition, Caseproof is set to broaden the impact of our comprehensive toolset; not just enhancing our offerings, but also setting a new standard for what WordPress can do for educators and online entrepreneurs."

About CaseProof: In 2004 developer Blair Williams formed Caseproof LLC in the state of Utah. The company has built numerous software products, including Pretty Links, Easy Affiliate, and ThirstyAffiliates, for clients and the public. Its flagship product MemberPress is the world's most widely used monetization and membership plugin for WordPress. Caseproof has also acquired MemberMouse, an enterprise-level membership plugin, WishList Member™, and CourseCure, a course creator and LMS, fully compatible with WishList Member™.

