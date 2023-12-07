Casey Cuny, National University Educator, Named California State Teacher of the Year

"We believe deeply that inspired, caring, and talented teachers have the power to not only change lives, but the world as well." - Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University Post this

Each year, the California Department of Education invites county offices of education, school districts, charter schools, professional organizations, and private schools statewide to participate in the California Teachers of the Year Program, a process that culminates in the National Teacher of the Year program. Cuny, the first NU core adjunct faculty member to earn this recognition, joins a distinguished list of NU alum to have received the state's highest honor for teachers. "Congratulations to Cuny on this prestigious national recognition," said Dr. Robert Lee, dean of the Sanford College of Education (SCOE) at National University. "Cuny excels in innovative SEL teaching and learning practices as demonstrated by the exemplary feedback from his colleagues and students. We are fortunate to have such a distinguished educator at NU making a huge impact on future teachers."

Cuny, a highly regarded Valencia High School teacher, is also a dedicated and innovative university educator in NU's Sanford College of Education (SCOE) Global Innovation, Social Emotional Learning, & Educational Technology Department. SCOE is a top provider of teaching credentials in CA, and a top provider of teaching credentials for starting educators in the U.S. Further, SCOE is at the forefront of global innovation, social emotional learning, and educational technology. Social emotional learning (SEL) enhances student learning by weaving together academics with social emotional learning practices and pedagogies. For the last three years, Cuny has taught courses in NU's Master of Arts in Social Emotional Learning(MASEL) program, distinguishing himself as a leader and valued expert in the SEL community. Over the last 13 years, Cuny has shared his teaching passion with NU students in education courses such as methods, assessment literacy, and technology integration for educators.

"I am so fortunate that I have been able to teach over 120 courses and over 1,500 educators from all over the country in my time at NU. I envision all the kids each educator will work with, and it inspires me to do my very best," Cuny said. "We all know the best way to learn is to teach. I am so grateful for the opportunity I have had at NU working in assessment literacy, and now in the MASEL program, which has proven to be a transformative experience for myself both as a teacher and as a person. SEL is the most ethical approach to teaching, and the synergy of focusing on academic, social, and emotional intelligences together pushes students to levels of rigor not possible without the concerted approach."

About National University

National University, a veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of hard-working adults by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 190+ online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 230,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, credential-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

Media Contact

Ashleigh Webb, National University, 760-889-3494, [email protected], https://www.nu.edu/

Twitter

SOURCE National University